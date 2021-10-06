Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers will go head-to-head against each other in a preseason game at Staples Center. The Sacramento Kings come into the game after a stunning win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Harrison Barnes was the star of the night as he scored 18 points for them while shooting 58.3% from the field.

The Los Angeles Clippers also started their campaign with a narrow win over the Denver Nuggets. Despite Paul George's absence, the Clippers' unit took things under control as they edged past the Nuggets with a 103-102 win. The star of the night for the Los Angeles Clippers was youngster Terance Mann.

Mann scored 14 points while recording eight rebounds and five assists to help the Clippers to a win. He is expected to continue playing big minutes for the franchise in the preseason.

The Sacramento Kings did not hold back anything in their opening game win against the Suns. They announced all their stars, including De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, to the lineup. The move paid off well for them as they won the match and will now be well nuanced by the ideal lineup for the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both coaches will be very selective about the minutes given to their stars. However, as far as the Clippers are concerned. It looks like Ty Lue will keep Paul George out for the preseason to give him proper rest for the opening night against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings and Clippers will be looking to take the win in this game and continue their winning record in the preseason.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have all their players fit for the preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings had no injury woes even during their first game and they will be hoping to continue in the same manner throughout the season. If everything goes well before tip-off, it looks like the strongest five will start the game for the Kings against the Clippers.

Los Angeles Clipper Injury Report

The Los Angeles Clippers have a few injury concerns coming into this preseason game. Kawhi Leonard will inevitably miss this game and more than half of the regular season due to the ACL injury. They will also miss the services of veteran center Serge Ibaka for this game.

Hoopz @theballhoopz Breaking: Kawhi Leonard is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab process from his ACL injury and the Clippers are cautiously optimistic he can return this season. [ @Farbod_E Breaking: Kawhi Leonard is currently ahead of schedule in his rehab process from his ACL injury and the Clippers are cautiously optimistic he can return this season. [@Farbod_E] https://t.co/CFL8aIRWV3

The former NBA champion had back surgery in June and is currently recovering from it. Rookie Keon Johnson is also likely to miss the game due to illness.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out ACL Injury Serge Ibaka Out Back Injury Keon Johnson Doubtful Illness

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly stacked for the game against the Clippers. They are high on morale after their commanding win over the Suns. Luke Walton may opt for the same backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Although Fox may be on minute restriction in this preseason game to keep him rested for the regular season.

The frontcourt is expected to have Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III. At center, the Kings could start veteran Tristan Thompson and later bring in Richaun Holmes.

Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

The Los Angeles Clippers have always been a team with a strong second unit. This trend is believed to have continued this season, as the Clippers' second string put in a brilliant fight to clinch victory against the Nuggets. Coming into this game, the Clippers backcourt could be the same, as both Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe had impressive performances against the Nuggets.

Ty Lue could do some mixing and matching by getting in Luke Kennard or Jay Scrubb. However, the former duo would be ideal to start the game. Terence Mann will probably start this game, after his exploits against the Nuggets. He is most likely to share the frontcourt with Amir Coffey. Ivica Zubac will also be a part of this lineup, as his dominance at the center position would be of great help to the Clippers in the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Marvin Bagley III | Center - Tristan Thompson

Also Read

Los Angeles Clippers

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe| Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson | Small Forward - Terance Mann| Power Forward - Amir Coffey | Center - Ivica Zubac

Edited by Arnav Kholkar