Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview – January 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will meet the LA Lakers for the third time this season at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Sacramento won a thrilling three-overtime back-and-forth affair the last time they played on the Lakers’ home floor. From Staples Center, they’ll now play in what is now known as Crypto.com Arena.

Fresh off a 3-3 six-game homestand, the Kings will hope to go 2-1 against the Lakers in their season series. The Kings pulled off a big upset over the Miami Heat in their last game, so they head into the matchup full of confidence.

The LA Lakers have won back-to-back games to nudge their season record to an even .500 at 19-19. They beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game despite getting beat in rebounds and points in the paint.

The Kings (16-22) can be as stubborn and gritty as they have proven in that edge-of-your-seat win against the Lakers. They are going to want to play the spoiler again. The Lakers must play with better energy and hustle to avoid another upset loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 4th; 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, January 5th; 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are inching their way into play-in contention. They are 10th in the West and 8-8 in their last games. If they play even slightly better than .500 ball the rest of the way, they will have a chance to get into the play-in.

In their big win against the LA Lakers, Sacramento took care of the ball and hustled their hearts out. They outrebounded the Lakers, particularly on the offensive glass, where they had 16 rebounds. Those extended possessions were converted into 12 points, which proved to be a telling difference.

If they can keep the same formula, Sacramento may just have enough to beat the Lakers.

Key Player - De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox has been a thorn in the Lakers’ side in two games this season. He will likely cause the same set of problems in their third meeting, especially after a big game against the Miami Heat.

Fox probably played his best game of the season against the Heat. He scored 24 points and was unstoppable in the last six minutes. He also made the crucial free throws the Kings needed to win.

The 24-year old point guard’s numbers are down this season compared to last season. With such a fantastic start to the year, there are more than enough games to turn his season around.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De’Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Marvin Bagley III | C - Damian Jones

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers can’t feel too good in their recent back-to-back wins. They needed another spectacular performance from LeBron James to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, who are last in defensive rating. The Blazers also played without a few of their best players.

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers barely escaped with a win. With LeBron James playing center, they got killed off the glass. The Wolves had a 56-28 rebounding edge, which resulted in a huge disparity in extra possessions.

Had the Timberwolves been more efficient in their shooting, the Lakers could have been looking at a lopsided loss. The Lakers had another dismal third quarter and committed too many unforced errors to compound their issues. They can’t keep playing like this and hope to survive the coming battle for playoff spots.

Key Player - LeBron James

The superlatives are running out to describe James’ performance this season. James’ streak of seven consecutive 30-point games ended, but he was brilliant on defense. As the Lakers’ lone big for most of the game, he taught a masterclass on positioning, anticipation and reading of the game.

Although the four-time MVP is no longer in his athletic prime, he is still a formidable presence on defense. The Lakers, though, are putting him on the grind practically every game. "King James" looked gassed a few times running the offense after anchoring the defense.

James is playing at a level never before seen in the NBA considering he is already 37 years old. The Lakers are driving him to the ground just trying to stay afloat. They are compromising their best chances of a title three months into the season.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James

Kings vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings will be without bruising big man Richaun Holmes, who has entered health and safety protocols. His absence could allow the LA Lakers to avoid another humiliating disparity in rebounding numbers and extra possessions.

If the Lakers can minimize their errors and hustle on both ends, they should get past the Kings.

Where to watch the Kings vs Lakers game

NBA TV will air the game live on national TV. Local coverage of the match between the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers is available via Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports California.

