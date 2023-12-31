Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 31, 2023

The Sacramento Kings (18-12) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) on Sunday, December 31. Memphis has begun to turn their season around since Ja Morant returned from suspension. Marcus Smart has also been making a difference following his return from injury.

However, the Kings have been operating at a high level all season. Their rapid pace of play and elite two-man game between De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis has been exceptional and will give the Grizzlies a difficult time when the two teams face off.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Sacramento Kings (18-12) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-21)

Date and Time: Dec. 31, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke for their game against the Sacramento Kings. Luke Kennard, John Konchar, and Derrick Rose are all listed as questionable heading into the day and will likely be game-time decisions for the coaching staff.

The Sacramento Kings will be sweating on the availability of Kevin Huerter, who is listed as questionable on the injury report due to a left-hand sprain. However, outside of Huerter, Sacramento has a fully healthy roster and will likely look to use that to their advantage over Memphis.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups

The Sacramento Kings' starting lineup could look like this: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings have great floor spacing, high-level scoring, and play at a lightning-fast pace. Their starting lineup will be a tough test for the Memphis Grizzlies' defense.

The Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup could look like this: Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bismack Biyombo.

The Grizzlies have elite defensive players in Smart and Jackson Jr., while Morant and Bane give them some high-level shot-making. However, their lack of bench depth could be their undoing against the Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Domantas Sabonis enters the game against the Memphis Grizzlies with odds of -115 to score under 21.5 points. He is averaging 19.6 points per game but could have a big offensive night due to the talent advantage he has over Bismack Biyombo, who is filling in for the injured Steven Adams.

Ja Morant has odds of -113 to score under 27.5 against the Sacramento Kings. The All-Star guard is still working his way up to full fitness and could find the Kings' pace of play difficult to contend with. Expect Morant's legs to get heavy down the stretch.

Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are marginal favorites heading into their game against the Sacramento Kings. They're -1.5 on the spread and -120 on the money line. However, given the injury issues Memphis is dealing with and the internal growth the Kings have been displaying over the past two seasons, there's a legitimate chance the Grizzlies fall to defeat.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will be a tough pairing for Memphis to stop, even with two former Defensive Player of the Year winners in their rotation.