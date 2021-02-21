Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will lock horns with Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum tonight and will attempt to return to winning ways following six successive losses. The Kings have a 12-17 record, while the Bucks have a 17-13 record which has them seated at the 3rd spot in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 21st, 9:00 PM ET (Monday, February 22nd, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Since crossing the .500 mark with a win over LA Clippers on 7th February, the Sacramento Kings have been excruciatingly poor, losing six games in a row. To make things worse, those defeats have come by a huge margin. Luke Walton's team have the worst defense in the league, which has leaked a staggering 119.3 points per game.

The only factors making them competitive this season are De'Aaron Fox's sublime form and Buddy Hield's resurgence. Hield is averaging 16 points per game after being reinstated into the starting lineup. Harrison Barnes has been influential as well, putting up 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has been in terrific form for the Sacramento Kings

Athletic point guard De'Aaron Fox has been on a tear in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, averaging 22.7 points and a team-leading 7 assists per game. He is also tallying 1.3 steals per game, which shows his contribution on the defensive end.

The only criticism of Fox this season is his 3-point shooting, as he is making just 33.3% percent of his shots from deep. Fox will have to be better from behind the arc tonight, considering how good the Milwaukee Bucks paint defense is.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Guard - De'Aaron Fox, Guard - Buddy Hield, Forward - Harrison Barnes, Forward - Marvin Bagley III, Center - Richaun Holmes

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

We go again in 24hrs. pic.twitter.com/mmm28asbhY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 21, 2021

After a poor run of form which saw them lose 5 games, the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the OKC Thunder in their last fixture. The Milwaukee Bucks are a better team than their record suggests, and they have been the second-best offensive side in the league so far. They are averaging 118.9 points per game and lead the NBA in defensive rebounding.

Swingman Khris Middleton has looked in good touch for the Bucks, averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds per match. Bobby Portis has been a good offseason acquisition and has put up 11 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to put up incredible numbers for the Milwaukee Bucks

After winning back-to-back MVPs, Giannis Antetokounmpo looks primed to make a run at a hat-trick of individual titles this year. He is averaging 28 points, 6 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game, along with 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. The superstar is shooting a superb 55.4% from the field too, which shows how efficient he has been.

The Sacramento Kings have a poor defense and lack a player who can guard the 'Greek Freak'. It will be intriguing to see how many points he puts up tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Guard - DJ Augustin, Guard - Donte DiVincenzo, Forward - Khris Middleton, Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Brook Lopez

Kings vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks seem to have found their mojo with the win over the OKC Thunder and will go into this game brimming with confidence. The Sacramento Kings have continued to struggle in recent weeks and it could be a long night for De'Aaron Fox and co.

Where to Watch Kings vs Bucks

The local coverage of the Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be available on NBCS California and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

