Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 1, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third and final time this season on Friday. Sacramento, which lost 110-98 on Dec. 23, will be looking to win the head-to-head matchup in the rematch. The Kings are hoping De’Aaron Fox will be cleared to play as it will bolster their chances of walking away with the victory.

The Timberwolves are also uncertain about the status of Anthony Edwards. Minnesota’s franchise cornerstone is dealing with a left knee contusion but had already insisted that he was going to play. Minnesota’s goal of defending its homecourt will be better if “Ant-Man” can suit up.

The Kings are in a mini-slump heading into their showdown with the Timberwolves. They lost back-to-back games to the Miami Heat on Monday and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. There will be no rest for the weary as they have the best team in the West record-wise waiting for them.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Timberwolves will host the Kings on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports North and NBC Sports California are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, KFAN FM/Wolves App/iHeart Radio and Sactown Sports 1140 AM to catch the action.

Moneyline: Kings (+205) vs. Timberwolves (-250)

Spread: Kings (+6.5) vs. Timberwolves (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Kings (o223.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u223.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

De’Aaron Fox did not play in the Sacramento Kings’ 117-96 drubbing at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. If he isn’t available, the Kings could be headed for a long night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento can survive stretches without him but for an entire game, it is unlikely to get past the team with the best home record in the West.

Domantas Sabonis has been playing like he was snubbed from the All-Star team. The rest of the roster, however, hasn’t stepped up. Everyone will have to contribute for a chance to beat the Timberwolves.

After a so-so January by their standards, the Minnesota Timberwolves hummed again in February. They finished that month with an 8-3 record, which included its current three-game winning streak. If Anthony Edwards isn’t cleared to play, they will have a tough time beating their visitors.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

De’Aaron Fox will get his customary starting point guard role if he returns to action. Otherwise, Davion Mitchell could continue taking over his spot.

PF - Domantas Sabonis, SF - Harrison Barnes, SF - Keegan Murray and SG - Kevin Huerter should line up for tip-off as well.

Anthony Edwards will take the starting shooting guard spot if he can suit up for Minnesota. Nickeil Walker-Alexander could play in his stead if the two-time All-Star is held out.

C - Karl-Anthony Towns, C - Rudy Gobert, PF - Jaden McDaniels and PG - Mike Conley are expected to start for the Timberwolves.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Karl-Anthony Towns gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. The All-Star center averaged 20.8 PPG last month. In the win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, he labored to get 13 points. Sacramento’s undersized frontline might be just what can help him get going. The Kings don’t have an elite rim protector which might allow Town to get past his points prop.

De'Aaron Fox has a 24.5 over/under points prop. “Swipa” has been scoring well when he is available. Over his last five games, he has averaged 31.6 points on 52.1% shooting. Minnesota’s defense, though, is terrific and it has Rudy Gobert providing elite rim protection. The cat-quick guard might not get over his points prop, particularly since he’s dealing with a left knee contusion.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The availability of De’Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards will play a critical role in the matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both are their respective teams’ most potent scorers and clutch go-to players.

If both can play, the Timberwolves are likely defending their home court but allow the Kings to cover the +6.5 spread.