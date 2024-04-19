Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA play-in tournament

On the final day of the play-in tournament, before the NBA playoffs commence, the Sacramento Kings will take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. With this matchup already a must-watch game for fans, these two teams are playing with a sense of desperation to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Kings are coming off an impressive 118-94 victory against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night's contest. With the feeling of defeat from last year's first-round series, Sacramento wanted to redeem themselves with a decisive win over the team that sent them home packing.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, came up short in securing the seventh seed during Tuesday night's 110-106 loss to the LA Lakers. They have an opportunity to bounce back tonight, but it will be a challenge without the presence of Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain).

Here are the results of all the five times the Pelicans and Kings have faced this season:

Nov. 20, 2023, Pelicans defeat Kings 129-93 in New Orleans

Nov. 22, 2023, Pelicans defeat Kings 117-112 in New Orleans

Dec. 4, 2023, Pelicans defeat Kings 127-117 in Sacramento

Jan. 7, 2024, Pelicans defeat Kings 133-100 in Sacramento

April 11, 2024, Pelicans defeat Kings 135-123 in Sacramento

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans stats and top performers

Sacramento is known for its electric scoring but will continue to be tested against the Pelicans' sixth-best defense in the NBA. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis lead the team, who will both be asked to do more once again as they will be playing without Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter.

When it comes to the averages of Fox and Sabonis against the Pelicans this season, here are their stats:

Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% De'Aaron Fox 21.2 3.2 4.2 1.0 0.0 4.0 40.9 24.3 73.5 Domantas Sabonis 18.8 10.4 6.8 1.0 0.4 3.2 65.5 33.3 75.0

Moving to the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be called upon to deliver the goods for their team as star forward Zion Williamson is ruled out for tonight's ball game.

Meanwhile, these are the averages of Ingram and McCollum against the Kings this season:

Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% CJ McCollum 26.0 4.3 6.0 1.3 1.3 1.7 60.4 70.4 50.0 Brandon Ingram 24.8 5.0 5.0 0.8 0.3 1.5 52.9 55.6 89.5

Last 5 game results of Sacramento Kings & New Orleans Pelicans

Kings' last 5 games in regular season

The Sacramento Kings finished with a 2-3 record in the last five games of the regular season. Their only secured victories were against the Brooklyn Nets by 107-77 and against the Portland Trail Blazers by 121-82.

Meanwhile, their three losses came at the hands of the OKC Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns.

Pelicans' last 5 games in regular season

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, won four games out of their last five regular season matchups. Their lone loss was during their final game, which was against the LA Lakers, which they lost 124-108.

Meanwhile, their four-straight victories, after previously dropping four-straight losses, were against the Phoenix Suns, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans play-in tournament matchup will be nationally televised on TNT and can also be accessed through truTV. The tip-off is at 9.30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the game can be checked out live through the following radio stations: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, WRNO 99.5FM / S:KGLA 105.7 FM and Sactown Sports 1140 AM.

