Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Both teams currently sit in the bottom half of the Western Conference. New Orleans Pelicans come into this with an 7-11 record, having lost their last game to the Houston Rockets 126-112. However, the home side should be confident going into this encounter, given that they won the first meeting between these two teams, despite De'Aaron Fox dropping 43 points plus 13 assists.

Sacramento Kings are currently 12th in the Western Conference, having recorded just one more victory than their opponents on Monday night. Prior to their loss against the Miami Heat, the Sacramento Kings had recorded 3 straight wins.

Given all the circumstances at play on 1st February, expect both teams to come out with the desperation to win, as they look to get their season back on the line.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 2021, 8:00 PM ET. (Tuesday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have had a rough season so far. Despite starting the campaign off strongly, they quickly spiralled downwards in the Western Conference rankings.

Sacramento Kings will enter this matchup on Monday night with arguablly the league's worst defense. While their offense has done well in parts, scoring over 100 points in each of their last 3 games, it's their defensive effort which has left much to be desired.

The biggest positive for Sacramento Kings in recent days has been the improvement in production by Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes. In order to secure a win tonight, Kings will need contributions from not only these two but also from the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Marvin Bagley III.

With qualification for the post-season expected to be extremely difficult in the Western Conference, it is essential that Sacramento Kings string together a set of victories inorder to improve their ranking further.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox

Despite an 8-11 record so far, De'Aaron Fox has been sensational for the Sacramento Kings this season. He is at this moment averaging 21 PPG, 3 RPG and 6 APG, which is at par with his production last season.

After an abysmal 29.2% from beyond the arc last season, Fox has improved his three-point shot considerably, with a conversation rate of 35.6%. He is also the team leader for the Sacramento Kings in assists and steals.

Despite the loss against the Miami Heat, Fox scored delivered a 30-point performance with 6 rebounds and 6 assists. If Sacramento Kings are to reach the playoffs, they would hope that their star player continues his hot streak going forward.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G- De'Aaron Fox, G- Buddy Hield, F- Harrison Barnes, F- Marvin Bagley III, C- Richaun Holmes.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans are arguably the most exciting young team in the NBA right now. However, they have struggled hugely this season to make a mark in an overpowered Western Conference.

Despite the loss against the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans have done well in some areas of the court, especially the rebound total, thanks to the veteran presence of Steven Adams.

While Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have continued to improve from they left off last season, the worry for the New Orleans Pelicans will be the production from Lonzo Ball. The young point guard is almost averaging the same number of points as last season, but has seen a massive dip in assists and rebounding numbers.

Offseason accquisition Eric Bledsoe has been very impressive in the last 4 games. New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping that he continues to produce at a high level not only tonight but for the rest of the season, as the franchise plots its way into the postseason.

With trade rumors circling around the New Orleans Pelicans, the locker room is going to be a bit unsettled, but players in that dressing room will still need to find a way to work as a team to secure a win tonight.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

Coming into the league last season, many saw Zion Williamson as a generational talent, who was going to take the league by storm. After being on minutes restriction the whole of his rookie season, Williamson has taken a massive leap in his 2nd season. The 20-year-old is averaging over 23 points per game, plus almost 7 assists and 2 rebounds

Although his defense is questionable, Zion has proved to be an offensive juggernaut, and few can stop him when he decides to attack the rim. One can safely say, that if New Orleans Pelicans are to reach the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs, they won't be able to do it without a massive contribution from the former Duke player.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Eric Bledsoe, G- Lonzo Ball, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams.

Kings vs Pelicans Prediction

Expect the match between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans to be a very closely contested affair. Both teams have had a similar start to the season and will be desperate to get back to winnings ways, after suffering defeat in their last matchups.

We expect New Orleans Pelicans to come out of this encounter with a win, especially given the calibre of players on their roster, including Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. Sacramento Kings have been disastrous on the defensive end and expect the above mentioned trio to take full-advantage of that come Monday night.

Where to watch Kings vs Pelicans

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports North and NBC Sports California. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.