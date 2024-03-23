Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

The Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of eight games on the NBA schedule for Saturday. The Kings are looking to sweep the season series after taking the first matchup back on Jan. 3 in Sacramento. It was a 138-135 double overtime over the Magic.

Orlando has lost five straight games to the Kings dating back to Dec. 8, 2021. The Magic's last win against Sacramento happened on Feb. 12, 2021. Saturday's game will be the 70th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Kings are ahead 39-30 in the all-time head-to-head matchup.

While the Kings have been impressive since last season, the Magic made the leap this year and could even finish in the Top 4 of the Eastern Conference. It's a refreshing sight for NBA fans to see the Kings and Magic franchise thrive for the first time in years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Paolo Banchero flexes stats after joining elite company with Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic game is on Saturday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Florida

Moneyline: Kings (+142) vs Magic (-162)

Spread: Kings +3.5 (-112) vs Magic -3.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Kings o216 (-115) vs Magic u216 (-106)

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic preview

The Sacramento Kings are coming off their most disappointing loss of the season. They were beaten by the Washington Wizards 109-102 to add to their misery regarding their position in the West. The loss meant that they are 0.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have won five games in a row heading into tonight's game. The Magic are one of the best teams since the All-Star break with a record of 12-3, tied with the OKC Thunder for the second-best record. They are behind the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets who are both 13-2.

Also Read: Doris Burke makes strange admission on live broadcast about kissing Domantas Sabonis' doll

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotation

There are three players on the Sacramento Kings' injury report, including one starter, Kevin Huerter. Head coach Mike Brown is expected to use the following starting five:

PG: De'Aaron Fox | SG: Keon Ellis | SF: Keegan Murray | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento's current rotation also includes players such as Malik Monk, Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell, Alex Len and Kessler Edwards.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have one player on their injury report. Gary Harris is listed as questionable, which means he'll be a game-time decision. If Harris gets cleared, here's how Jamahl Mosley could line up:

PG: Jalen Suggs | SG: Gary Harris | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic has a deep rotation that uses players like Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Joe Ingles, Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac.

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is lower than his season average. Fox is favored to go over, but it should be mentioned that he's only scored more than 25 points once in his last five games. Bet on Fox to have a good game and go over 24.5 points.

Paolo Banchero is favored to score less than 22.5 points. Take the odds and bet on him to go under since he's not gone over 22.5 five times in his last six games.

For Domantas Sabonis, take the over in his points, rebounds and assists. He's leading the league in triple-doubles and has been low-key great in parlays.

Also Read: Anthony Davis makes bold admission about winless streak against Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Orlando Magic are the slight favorites to beat the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. The Magic and Kings seem like an even matchup, but the former has a homecourt advantage and has won five in a row.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Magic will get the win and Sacramento will cover the +3.5 spread. The totals are expected to go over 216 points.

Also Read: Jalen Brunson leaves Keon Ellis frozen, hits game-winner over De’Aaron Fox in thriller vs Kings