Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and betting tips | December 8, 2023

The Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns is set for December 8 as part of the NBA's 9-game slate to treat their fans. This is the first time these teams will meet this season and they have split their last four matchups to 2-2 with the Kings prevailing over the Suns in their last two games.

The Kings have an 11-8 record and sit sixth in the NBA Western Conference standings. This team is coming off a tough NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the other side, the Suns are right below the Kings owning the seventh-best record in the West. In their last game, they lost to the LA Lakers in their quarterfinal matchup.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns will take place inside the Footprint Center in Arizona on Friday, December 8. Arizona Family Sports and NBCSCA will broadcast the game while the online live stream can be seen through an NBA League Pass subscription. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Moneyline: Kings (-125) vs Suns (+105)

Spread: Kings -1.5 (-110) vs +1.5 Suns (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (u232.5) vs Suns (o232.5)

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen have been marked as out for the Phoenix Suns in their updated injury list. Bradley Beal is expected to be back soon but not in this upcoming game. Damion Lee is also in the IL but has no timetable to return from his knee injury.

For the Kings, Chris Duarte is marked as 'questionable' to play against the Suns while Colby Jones is listed as out Alex Len won't be back until mid-January.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted lineups

With no injury to their usual starters, the Kings are expected to field De'Aaron Fox alongside with Kevin Huerter at the backcourt. Domantas Sabonis is a lock at the center position and he will be joined by Keegan Murray and veteran Harrison Barnes.

Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen are out for the Suns and that will promote Jordan Goodwin and Keita Bates-Diop to the starting spot. Rounding up the starting lineup are Devin Booker, Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

Devin Booker has an NBA prop of 32.5 points. With Kevin Durant confirmed to be out, he should erupt and carry most of the scoring load for the Suns. The high 32.5 mark should be broken and Booker will go over.

Domantas Sabonis is only given 17.5 points on the NBA prop and with not much resistance, he should have a high-scoring night. Expect the mark to go over with Sabonis likely having a 20+ scoring performance.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are the favorites even though the Phoenix Suns have the home-court advantage. These teams like to score fast and the total should go over. The spread is just at 1.5 and that is easy to cover. The Kings should win this and maximize the absence of Kevin Durant.