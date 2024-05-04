Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting OKC Thunder’s guard, impact and minutes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder are heading into the second round of the playoffs after seven seasons. After three seasons of playoffs drought, the Thunder behind SGA and coach Mark Daigneault beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

SGA is inarguably the biggest factor in Thunder's success, besides Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. With a bigger opponent waiting for them in the second round, a lot is expected and demanded from the OKC's MVP candidate. The OKC is SGA's team, and he has to approach Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks accordingly.

With that in mind, let's see how Thunder is going to use Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and how his playoff minutes are going to be impacted compared to the regular season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander regular season stat

Last season Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a breakout year, averaging 31.4 points per game. This season, he's again one of the leading candidates for the MVP award.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 22.8 4.7 4.9 1.4 0.8 53.5% 35.3% 85.2% 32.9

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playoff stat

SGA has played only three seasons in the playoffs, of which one came came with the LA Clippers and two with the Thunder. His postseason numbers aren't as good as the regular season, but they are still impressive, considering how little experience he has in the playoffs.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

17.9 4.4 4.0 1.1 0.6 45.7% 40.0% 82.9% 35.5

Strengths and weaknesses

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring figures should be sufficient to demonstrate his offensive brilliance.

However, it's not just his offensive mastery that makes him one of the best in the league. SGA’s biggest strength is his overall impact on both ends of the floor. He puts as much pressure on the person he's guarding as he puts on his defender.

This season, the OKC star was tied with De'Aaron Fox for the highest stealing average in the league. He was also third in the league in points per game, only behind Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

SGA is a great mid-range scorer and possibly the finest post-up specialist in the NBA. He can shoot turnaround jumpers and find ways to score the basket at any point in the game.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also not without flaws in his game. One of his biggest weaknesses is his 3-point shooting, and he continues to struggle with it. SGA has length but doesn’t have that LeBronsque body to overpower his opponent. Moreover, when it comes to the playoffs, SGA has regularly struggled to match his regular-season numbers.

As the Thunder get ready to meet Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, SGA has to elevate his game, because he's the engine of OKC’s offense.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Without a second opinion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the No. 1 choice for the OKC Thunder to initiate and close their offense in the playoffs. Given how successful he has been in this regular season, a lot is expected from the young core.

However, given how SGA has shaped his game in the last few years, his impact should be apparent on both ends of the floor. While Chet Holmgren will have the bigger responsibility to protect the rim, SGA will head the Thunder’s wing defense.

Since his rookie season with the Clippers, his playoff numbers have only increased. Given how impactful he has been for the Thunder, his numbers are going to revolve around 37-38 minutes.

Moreover, with Holmgren and Jalen Williams taking a bit of responsibility away from SGA, he should be able to boost his overall impact.