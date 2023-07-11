Before Kobe Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to two championships (2009 and 2010), Shaquille O'Neal was the face of the franchise. He was acquired by the Lakers in the 1996 offseason after spending four seasons with the Orlando Magic.

As Shaquille O'Neal arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 for his first season with the franchise, Kobe Bryant arrived as well as a rookie.

According to a Sports Illustrated article by Phil Taylor, Byrant came into the league with so much confidence in his game that one of his teammates, Elden Campbell, was impressed with a move he made during team practice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Damn, you should have come out after 11th grade," Campbell said.

As a rookie for the Lakers, Kobe Bryant played over 71 games and logged 15.5 minutes per game. He only started in six games. During the 1996-97 season, Bryant averaged 7.6 points per game (41.7% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range).

Kobe Bryant would continue on from his rookie season with consistent improvements to his game which made him a staple starter on the team moving forward.

Bryant and O'Neal were unlike any duo the NBA has seen at the time due to their intimidating one-punch tandem of elite scoring. During their first championship run together, they performed up to their standards as a duo to be reckoned with.

In the 1999-2000 season, Shaquille O'Neal averaged 29.7 ppg (57.4% shooting) and 13.6 rpg. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant averaged 22.5 ppg (46.8% shooting, including 31.9% from 3-point range), 6.3 rpg, and 4.9 apg.

During that finals series, O'Neal fouled out of the game in overtime with the Indiana Pacers desperately seeking to even the series at 2-2 apiece.

However, 22-year-old Kobe Bryant would not be denied, as he led his team to a pivotal win on the road. In the ball game, Bryant put up an impressive 28-point performance on 14-of-27 shooting. The confidence he had in himself, since his rookie days, came through on the biggest stage in the NBA.

The dynamic duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant ended up leading the Lakers to a three-peat championship run (2000-2002).

Shaquille O'Neal looks back on his complex relationship with Kobe Bryant

In an interview with People's Ryan Glasspiegel, Shaquille O'Neal talked about the relationship he had with Kobe Bryant during their time playing together on the Lakers.

"Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the greatest basketball of all time," O'Neal said. "Sometimes, like immature kids, we argued, we fought, we bantered or insulted each other with off-handed remarks. But make no mistake, when the cameras were turned off, he and I would throw a wink at each other and say, 'Let's go whoop some a**.'"

The interview was done in promotion of O'Neal's documentary series with HBO, wherein he recalls his time with Kobe Bryant following his untimely death in January 2020.

Poll : 0 votes