Shooting Guard NBA Draft 2023 Prospects: Top 10 players ranked 

The 2023 NBA draft draws nearer each day with the anticipation continuing to build up with the arrival of a promising draft pool.

Here are the top 10 shooting guards in the draft.

#10, Amari Bailey, UCLA

Amari Bailey spent one year playing for UCLA and averaged 11.2 points per game (49.5% shooting, including 38.9% from 3-point range). Bailey, at 6-foot-5, is projected to be one of the best combo or third-stringer guards in the NBA. He can be a developmental piece for a championship-caliber team to utilize.

His midrange game is already there, and he has the speed to get by defenders for his size. Bailey is able to make use of his speed in making cuts and in being an excellent option as an on and off-ball shooter. With his lateral quickness, he is able to stick close to his opponents as a competent defender.

#9, Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Listed at 6-foot-7 as a shooting guard, Jaime Jaquez Jr., from UCLA, is one of the more draft prospects with a polished game. He played four seasons at UCLA, and during his senior year, he averaged 17.8 ppg (48.1% shooting, including 31.7% from 3-point range). Jaquez also posted incredible numbers in the rebounding department with an average of 8.2 rpg.

His 3-point shooting needs further improvement, especially at the professional level. But with all the tools to back it up as one of the more polished shooting guards in the draft, he is more than up to the task.

#8, Ben Sheppard, Belmont

Ben Sheppard spent four years honing his game with the Belmont Bruins. In his senior year, he averaged 18.8 ppg (47.5% shooting, including 41.5% from 3-point range) and 5.9 rpg. Listed at 6-foot-6, Sheppard is a capable defender who has a nice jumper from the perimeter.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of impact he has for an NBA team.

#7, Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Brandin Podziemski averaged 19.9 ppg (48.3% shooting, including 43.8% from 3-point range) and 8.8 rebounds with the Santa Clara Broncos. The perimeter shooting is there and can be fully developed once he lands with a proper NBA team. Podziemski can provide a nice scoring punch for the team that picks him in the draft.

#6, Nick Smith Jr.

Nick Smith Jr. played only one year with the Arkansas Razorbacks, but showcased tremendous upside at the shooting guard position. During his senior year, he averaged 12.5 ppg (37.6% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range). At 6-foot-4, he is one of the more explosive shooting guards in the draft who can make an impact in the NBA.

However, the pause for concern is his health. Smith made his way back into the Razorbacks lineup after sustaining a knee injury in the middle of the season. Be that as it may, with a proper recovery period, he can be an elite scoring option in the league.

#5, Keyonte Geroge, Baylor Bears

Under one year with the Baylor Bears, Keyonte George averaged 15.3 ppg (37.6% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range). With George's versatile ability on offense, he makes an interesting prospect at the shooting guard position.

He has the skill set to knockdown tough shots, while also being capable of playing on and off-ball at the half-court. His shooting efficiency can be further improved as his upside is already there.

#4, Jordan Hawkins, UCONN

During his second year with the UCONN Huskies, Jordan Hawkins averaged 16.2 ppg (40.9% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range). Hawkins is another great shooter in this 2023 draft pool while also being a movement shooter.

The NBA is a 3-point league right now with the number of shots launched from that area on the court. Jordan Hawkins showcased his skillset in navigating through screens to get a shot off, which would do well for him to hone at the NBA level.

#3, Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

In his second year playing for the Michigan Wolverines, Kobe Bufkin averaged 14.0 ppg (48.2% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range). Bufkin has a sweet-looking jumper while being a finesse finisher.

Besides his scoring capabilities, Kobe Bufkin has shown flashes of his defensive skillset when called upon.

#2, Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson, at the shooting guard position, averaged 16.3 ppg (48.3% shooting, including 30.0% from 3-point range), 6.9 rpg, and 6.1 apg for the Overtime Elite. Similar to Bufkin, Thompson is a quality pick in the draft for the shooting guard position with his offensive and defensive capabilities.

He can knock down perimeter shots and can finish at the rim with the best of them.

#1, Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick, from the Kansas Jayhawks, averaged 14.1 ppg (44.2% shooting, including 40.3% from 3-point range) and is considered the best shooter of his class. He has the size (6-foot-8) and even the basketball IQ to back up his elite shooting.

He has the speed to constantly push the ball up the floor, which is a valuable asset in today's NBA. Gradey Dick is a sure-fire steal in the draft for whichever team picks him.

Gradey Dick names a few NBA players as inspiration

When Gradey Dick spoke on ESPN's "NBA Today" on March 31, he named a few players whom he viewed as inspirations.

"I try to take, like, a variety of guys and add different bits and pieces from their bag and try to put them in my arsenal," Dick said. "Guys I look up too ... Paul George, Reggie Miller with his release point with his shots ... I try to add those in my general workout."

Viewed as the best shooter in his class, Gradey Dick is ready to make his presence known at the NBA.

