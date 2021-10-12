Should the Chicago Bulls be considered more than playoff candidates in the East this season?

The Chicago Bulls are looking to return to relevance in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Bulls have not had a winning year since the franchise had a record of 41-41 in 2016-17, yet have loaded up this offseason and have changed the culture within the United Center's confinds. None of the moves made were for superstar NBA players, but the additions of Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to go with Zach LaVine, Nic Vucevic and Coby White have changed the way NBA insiders are analyzing the Chicago Bulls. Moving forward, with Zach LaVine's contract up after the season and how he will be inspired, will the Chicago Bulls accomplish more this NBA season than simply making the playoffs?

The year after the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998, Michael Jordan left the franchise. Since then, the Chicago Bulls have had winning records in just 12 seasons. Those years at the turn of the decade could be attributed most to Derrick Rose - who became the youngest NBA MVP in history at age 22. Since then, mediocrity has been the Chicago Bulls identity, and a once proud franchise is now an afterthought. That the Chicago Bulls finished with a .500 record last season is cause for optimism, and in 2021-22 it is up to Chicago Bulls players to reach beyond any sense of mediocrity and shoot the Chicago Bulls back to relevance.

The first move for the Chicago Bulls to achieve any NBA relevance was naming Marc Eversley as general manager. Here's what Eversley said after the hiring:

"Becoming a General Manger in the NBA and joining the Chicago Bulls family is a dream come true," said Eversley. "I'm grateful to be working with someone like Arturas (Karnisovas, the Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operatins) who shares my level of passion and commitment to winning basketball, and having both come from successful programs, we will put in the work and all it entails to become a sustainable and winning team. I want to thank Arturas, as well as Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, for trusting in my leadership abilities to move this iconic franchise forward."

Marc Eversley has 14 years of NBA experience with the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. Eversley was in the Philadelphia when the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was in charge of scouting - both foreign and domestic - and was also instrumental in acquiring the recently retired JJ Redick, along with Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. The Philadelphia 76ers went from winning 28 games prior to picking Simmons to winning 50 plus games and becoming an Eastern Conference force in the NBA. With the Chicago Bulls, Marc Eversley is in a similar position, and if the moves made this offseason are any indicator, the Chicago Bulls will also be a force in the NBA for the next decade.

Zach LaVine averaged 27 points a game in 2021. His per 36 totals are even more impressive and surrounding him with talent - even in a contract year - is something Marc Eversley has to execute. LaVine is a first-time NBA All-Star from a year ago, and supporting the former NBA Slam Dunk champ with star talent makes sense as the Big Brother Bucks rule the division. LaVine is poised to become one of the NBA's best players in 2021-22, so to capitalize on him ascending to the edges of his prime should be a priority despite knowing that LaVine could walk as a free agent following the season.

How will Lonzo Ball fit into the Chicago Bulls' scheme?

DeMar DeRozan on the Chicago Bulls signing of Lonzo Ball:

“Once Lonzo signed, that made it even more appealing,” DeRozan said. “You could see what they were working toward, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. It wasn’t too much of a pitch that they had to make after that.”

Lonzo Ball has been through it all in three NBA seasons. The fire in him boils under the surface unlike many NBA stars. The 6'6" do everything point guard is plug and play for any scheme needing a floor general as well as a complete defender. Averages of 15 points, five boards and five dimes on 41% shooting won't excite anyone, yet his three-point shooting percentage has improved in each of his three years in the league. Lonzo Ball is a defender who will make the effort to disrupt the man he's defending and that is so important for a team that will need stellar defense throughout to balance an elite offense Ball will direct. While his defensive rating of 115.4 is one of the worst on the Chicago Bulls when looking totally at last season, there are many reasons for that rating, and it has a lot to do with Lonzo Ball's teammates. The eye test fits when analyzing Lonzo Ball defensively, and with an active roster looking to take a turn for the better, Lonzo Ball's defense will show and prove that those saying he isn't an impactful defender will reassess their opinion of Lonzo Ball defensively.

Nic Vucevic, Alex Caruso and Coby White

Nic Vucevic, Alex Carusso and Coby White are an odd pairing when analyzing teammates given their time in the league and effectiveness, yet these three have to be mentioned when dissecting the Chicago Bulls' 2021-22 potential.

Nic Vucevic, a two-time All-Star who averaged 23 points, 12 boards and 4 assists in 2021, is a highly underrated NBA center. When he was here in Philadelphia, I spoke to him often about how he passes to the middle of the floor when he's at the top of the key. His court vision is exceptional in that regard and with how active the Chicago wing players will be, watch for easy buckets at the rim from Vucivic passes to teammates running the baseline. He is an excellent rebounder on both the offensive and defensive glass, and will anchor the Chicago Bulls' interior defense. What many will see with Vucevic is how he performs on both ends vs. the great centers in the NBA like Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nicola Jokic, etc. Vuvevic's usage rate of 28.2 will rise as the Chicago Bulls become more comfortable with offensive upgrades.

Alex Caruso has a career average of just 6 points per game, yet the 3 and D 6'4" guard will be a major player off the bench for the Chicago Bulls. How many times did Caruso come off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers to hit a big three, drive down the lane for an unexpected dunk or make a critical steal? Adding anyone of his caliber to the rotation would augment any unit, and after experiencing what it's like to win an NBA championship, Alex Caruso will be valuable to any of the Chicago Bulls' young talent.

Coby White is the young talent I'm referencing. The third-year guard out of North Carolina is averaging 14 points, four dimes and four rebounds in 134 NBA games. At 6'5" and 195 pounds, the back-up point guard is one of the best bench scorers in the NBA, and the change of pace between him and Lonzo will be pressure on every defense the Chicago Bulls face.

Will the Chicago Bulls be more than just a playoff team?

Finishing 10 games under .500 is not a reason for optimism to any degree, yet with the changes in the roster and the acquisition of Ball and DeRozan should spring Zach LaVine to his best season. With the spotlight on LaVine, DeRozan, Ball and Nic Vucevic to a lesser degree, and the continued emergence of Coby White, the Chicago Bulls could see a leap into the top four of the Eastern Conference. Yes, that may be running the cart before the horse catches its breath, but with all the talent and the hunger of that talent, why shouldn't the Chicago Bulls enter the Eastern Conference elite?

Chemistry is always a factor, and if the Chicago Bulls' preseason blowouts are any indicator, they are the team that will surprise many. Look for Windy City to rejoice this season as the Chicago Bulls challenge the Milwaukee Bucks in the Central Division.

