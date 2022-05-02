"Sometimes I think about the Michael Jordan ‘Flu Game’, I'm like, ‘I should be like that too’" - Tennis ace opens up on inspiration she takes from NBA legend

Former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan is revered and respected not only by his peers but also by players from different sports. Some of the best players in the sporting world have spoken about how much they look up to "His Airness".

The latest to speak about MJ's greatness is tennis superstar Naomi Osaka. The former World No. 1 spoke about how she aims to emulate Jordan's infamous flu game as she wants to push through her pain barriers in the middle of a match.

Osaka, speaking at a press conference at the 2022 Madrid Open, said:

"For me, honestly, I don't want to, like, retire because of injury again in my career. Because you know, like sometimes I think about the Michael Jordan ‘Flu Game’, I'm like, ‘I should be like that too. There is always, like, caution in your mind, but for me, I want to see what happens if I push through it."

MJ's iconic flu game was first thought to be the Bulls superstar catching the flu ahead of Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. However, it was later revealed via Netflix documentary 'The Last Dance' that it was due to food poisoning from the previous night's pizza.

Would Michael Jordan have won 8-10 championships had he not retired?

One of the primary reasons why Michael Jordan retired in 1993 was due to the fact that he was burnt out from having gone to three straight NBA Finals and won all of them. The wear and tear of the league was taking a toll on the great man and he needed a respite from all of it.

Arguably the only reason why he retired for the second time in 1998 was because the Bulls organization, led by General Manager Jerry Krause, wanted new blood in the team. The organization wanted to make changes to the coaching staff and bring in some new players. Jordan made it very clear that he wouldn't play for any other coach than Phil Jackson. But Krause's and Jackson's relationship was so toxic at the time that there was no way the "Zen Master" was coming back.

What should also be taken into account is the competition that he would potentially face during the years he was away from the game. The likes of Hakeem Olajuwon and his Houston Rockets peaked during Jordan's time in retirement. "His Airness" would have also gone up against the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and the Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

It is one of those questions that we will never know the answer to, but it is an interesting conversation starter as fans all around the world debate the greatness of His Airness.

