Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha spreads radiance ahead of Christmas holiday with Sweet July Skin x Danessa Myricks giveaway

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry had some great news to share with her customers of Sweet July Skin. She posted a reel on her IG account that celebrated her brand’s giveaway to lucky customers.

In the post, Curry’s brand Sweet July Skin's partnership with beauty product giant Danessa Myricks was showcased. The collaboration promises to bring a change to the landscape of the beauty industry.

Curry has been in the beauty business for a long time now. She launched her beauty brand Sweet July in 2019 in a lifestyle magazine. Over time she has successfully changed her own image and her perception in the media.

Curry has finally stepped away from the limelight and has become a full-time wife, mother and an entrepreneur. She has focused on her charity work and entered into the lifestyle and wellness businesses full-time. She is also a renowned chef and also runs her own TV show.

Curry has been dedicating her life to parenting as well as making business decisions for herself. She has been able to navigate well between extremes of her life which demand full attention. Steph and Ayesha are parents and also handle their businesses with success.

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry doesn’t consider herself an NBA wife

Ayesha Curry is known among NBA fans as the wife of the superstar basketball player Stephen Curry. However, she is much more than a basketball wife. The 34-year-old has continued her career as an actress and also as a businesswoman.

She has established herself as a famous TV cooking personality and has her own show, “Ayesha’s Homemade.” She has been named in the list of “Forbes 30 under 30”. Curry has maintained that to her being a mother and and a wife is more important than her responsibility as a professional person.

However, she also said that she doesn’t consider herself a basketball wife because she relates to Steph as her husband more than as a basketball player. When she was asked if she missed being called an NBA wife, she said:

"No, I don't think I would ever call myself that, because I feel like that, I mean I don't think my husband would ever call himself a chef's wife," said Ayesha to ABC News.

Curry has said before that she had no idea about basketball before she met her husband. Steph and Ayesha have found golf a common passion for golf. She said that no matter where they are in the world, golf is always something that they can do together.