Taking a look at NBA players who have married Kardashians

The Kardashians have a thing for NBA players. Many have dated some of the league's biggest stars in the past two decades, and some of these relationships have ended in marriages.

Kim Kardashian, one of the most popular TV stars, had one of the shortest marriages. On the other hand, her sister Khloe has had more than one relationship with an NBA player.

This article will look at the NBA players who have married the Kardashians. Because players and reality TV stars are famous, these marriages received significant media attention.

Two NBA players married Kardashians

Kris Humphries is one of the players who have dated the Kardashians (Image via Getty Images)

Kris Humphries spent 13 years in the NBA. At one point in his career, he was a double-double machine. From 2010-11 to 2011-12, he averaged 11.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

In 2010, the New Jersey Nets star decided to see what it's like to get involved with the Kardashians. He started dating Kim, and the two tied the knot in August 2011.

According to numerous reports, the wedding alone cost more than $10 million. However, Kim filed for divorce only 72 days after their marriage.

Dating Kim Kardashian is not easy, but Kris learned it the hard way (Image via Getty Images)

By the end of 2011, Humphries requested an annulment of the marriage. After a lengthy legal battle, Kim and Kris finally reached a divorce settlement in April 2013. The divorce was finalized two months later.

There have been several theories regarding this marriage. Many people believe that it was a publicity stunt. The Kardashians became even more popular due to it.

Lamar Odom and Khloe

Lamar Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)

During his prime, Lamar Odom was among the best two-way players in the NBA. He won two championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers. Odom averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 14 seasons.

The small forward married Khloe Kardashian in 2009. During their marriage, the basketball star appeared several times on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," but the two had their own reality series.

In December 2013, Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar Odom, but the request was dismissed two years later. Odom was put on life support in 2015 due to his drug problems, but he made it out alive. During this time, Khloe supported him and was next to him.

Things did not get any better between them. The reality TV star filed for divorce again in May 2016, but this time, it was finalized. By the end of the year, Lamar and Khloe were no longer together.

