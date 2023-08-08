Team Australia schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games: Schedule, dates, timing, roster revealed

Ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team Australia, nicknamed 'Boomers,' has finalized the schedule of their tuneup games.

Here's the team's World Cup Tuneup games schedule:

Team Australia schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue August 14, 2023 Venezuela 3:30 am Rod Lavar Arena (Melbourne, Australia) August 16, 2023 Brazil 5:45 am Rod Lavar Arena (Melbourne, Australia) August 17, 2023 South Sudan 5:45 am Rod Lavar Arena (Melbourne, Australia) August 20, 2023 France 6:00 am Ariake Arena (Tokyo, Japan) August 22, 2023 Georgia 6:00 am TBA (Okinawa, Japan)

One of the standout matchups on the schedule is against France on August 20, as their roster looks impressive, with a few NBA players led by Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier.

Team Australia Roster

Jack White

Matisse Thybulle

Duop Reath

Keanu Pinder

Patty Mills

Will McDowell White

Thon Maker

Xavier Cooks

Dyson Daniels

Matthew Dellavedova

Dante Exum

Sam Froling

Josh Giddey

Chris Goulding

Josh Green

Joe Ingles

Nick Kay

Jock Landale

Like France's roster, the Boomers boast a combination of NBA players and homegrown talent. Both countries also consist of players that are no strangers to going up against international teams.

It'll be interesting to see how the matchup plays out, especially considering all players are available to suit up for the ball game.

Josh Giddey talks about his excitement to represent Team Australia

According to an OKC Thunder Wire article by Clemente Almanza, Josh Giddey spoke about his excitement to represent his country, especially after not participating in the 2020 Olympics.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play for my country on the biggest stage," Giddey said, "and I think missing out on the Olympic team two years or last year was obviously tough. I wanted to be there with them. To see them win their first medal ever for Australian basketball was a great moment."

The Thunder guard also discussed the importance of including some NBA players on the roster.

"This summer we've got as much talent as basketball has ever had in Australia," Giddey said, "so I think it's probably the most realistic chance we ever had to win a gold medal at a big major event, so look forward to it."

In an article by The Associated Press, Boomers coach Brian Goorjian talked about the process involved in seeing where the team stands in terms of the roster available.

"It's been a thorough process," Goorjian said. "The coaches and I have had many discussions about getting the mix right but I'm really pleased with where we've landed with the guys we've selected, there's a good balance on the court. The fact it's been so tough goes to show the depth of talent we have in Australian basketball right now."

With several elite teams in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Goorjian's team must play its best basketball to go far in the tournament.

