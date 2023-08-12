Team USA vs Slovenia FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 12: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Team USA will get tested on Saturday when they face Slovenia in Spain as part of their preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Americans are coming off an easy 117-74 win against Puerto Rico on Monday in Las Vegas. Seven players scored in double figures led by Anthony Edwards, who finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals. Jalen Brunson had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while Mikal Bridges added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Slovenia, on the other hand, has played five tune-up games already heading into Saturday's game. They have won against Montenegro and China but lost to Spain and to Greece twice.

Team USA vs Slovenia game details

Date: August 12, 2023 (Saturday)

August 12, 2023 (Saturday) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Saturday) | 1:00 a.m. IST (Sunday)

3:30 p.m. ET (Saturday) | 1:00 a.m. IST (Sunday) Venue: Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Malaga, Spain

Team USA and Slovenia are in Spain as part of the Spanish Basketball Federation's 100th Anniversary celebration. It's also a small tournament to help the three teams prepare for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Where to watch Team USA vs Slovenia?

Team USA vs. Slovenia will be shown live on FS1 in the United States. It will also be streamed through Courtside 1891 because ESPN+ is not covering exhibition and tune-up games. However, ESPN+ is expected to stream World Cup games.

Team USA's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Team USA will have three more exhibition games after facing off against Slovenia on Saturday. They are set to play against Spain on Aug. 13 in back-to-back days before flying to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for International Basketball Week.

In UAE, the Americans will face Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20. They will then head to the Philippines for the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They were drawn to Group C with Jordan, Greece and New Zealand. Team USA will face New Zealand in their opening game on Aug. 26.

Slovenia's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Slovenia, especially Luka Doncic, will get plenty of rest after their tune-up game against the United States. They have just one more exhibition game between Sunday and the first day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will fly to Tokyo to face Japan in their final tune-up game.

The Slovenians are set to play against Venezuela in their first World Cup game. They won't be in the Philippines or Indonesia but in Japan. Group F games will be played at the Okinawa Arena, with Cape Verde and Georgia also being part of the group.

