"That just gets me fired up" - Trae Young with subtle remark on Nate McMillan's "emotionally drunk" comment, says he doesn't "give a damn" about ref Tony Brothers' experience

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks secured their 24th victory of the 2021-22 NBA season in their quest to secure a playoff spot. They are currently on a 7-game winning streak, tying as their best run this season so far. They will look to maintain and extend their streak in their next outing against the Toronto Raptors on home ground.

They hosted the LA Lakers in a Sunday night fixture at the State Farm Arena. The game was intense as both teams desperately needed a win as they are ranked in the bottom half in their respective Conferences.

During the post-game interview, coach Nick McMillan made a comment about his being "emotionally drunk" during the game but became calm and handled things better in the fourth quarter.

But Young believes what could have been interpreted as "emotionally drunk" was just him being competitive, stating that it drives him and his teammates. He also revealed his displeasure at long-time NBA referee Tony Brothers telling him about his level of experience in the league, emphasizing his disinterest.

"When Tony Brothers mentioned to me how many years he's reffed this league. I don't give a damn! That just gets me fired up. I don't think I'm emotionally drunk, I'm just competitive and I think it just brings the best out in me and my teammates."

Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks to their second 7-game winning streak in the 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks rshoots a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena on January 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Atlanta Hawks' win over the LA Lakers tonight extends their winning streak to seven consecutive victories. As part of their run, they have secured wins over the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, as well as pulling a double over the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings.

Earlier in the season, they achieved the same feat with a seven-game winning streak running from their 14th through to their 20th game of the season. A win against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 1, will extend their winning run and further build momentum for the team.

Trae Young had a high scoring night, posting 36 points in 37 minutes of game time. He recorded a field goal percentage of 54.5, netting 12 of 22 field goal attempts. John Collins registered a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while recording a field goal percentage of 76.9.

Onyeka Okongwu came off the bench to play an integral part in the Hawks' victory. He posted 16 points in 22 minutes while recording an almost perfect shooting night, going eight of nine from the field..

