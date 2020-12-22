'The best decision is to decline the player option' Kawhi Leonard hints at becoming a free-agent next summer | 2021 NBA Free Agency

With a host of NBA stars signing long-term extensions this past off-season, the roster of players available in 2021 NBA free agency has significantly reduced. Kawhi Leonard, who will lead the LA Clippers against the LA Lakers tomorrow at the Staples Center, made some very interesting comments regarding his own contract situation when speaking to the media today.

As a free-agent in the summer of 2019, Kawhi Leonard had the option to choose between multiple teams, before eventually picking the LA Clippers. It now appears that the former San Antonio Spurs could be heading in the same direction once again.

In his pre-match press interaction, when Leonard was asked about his thoughts regarding the player-option available to him next summer, he said,

"If I stay healthy, the best decision is to decline the player option but it doesn't mean I'm staying or leaving."

2021 NBA Free Agency: Kawhi Leonard focussed on LA Clippers 2020-21 campaign

Recently LA Clippers tied down Paul George's future with a 5-year long contract extension. This time around, the LA Clippers are strong title contenders from the Western Conference, and are expected to give the Lakers fierce competition throughout the regular season.

With quite a few interesting acquisitions, the Clippers look good enough to give any team in the NBA a run for their money.

Kawhi Leonard, referencing his own potential free agency, said he's "just focused on this season."



Added that: "If I stay healthy, the best decision is to decline the player option but it doesn't mean I'm staying or leaving." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 21, 2020

During the past off-season, multiple reports indicated that all was not well in the LA Clippers locker-room during last season. While Kawhi Leonard might be thinking about becoming a free agent at the end of 2020-21 NBA season, he currently sounds impressed with the Clippers roster, and in particular with Patrick Beverley.

Kawhi Leonard on Patrick Beverley: "He's very competitive... I like Pat. He's a team guy. I enjoy playing with him." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 21, 2020

Despite the humiliating exit of last season, LA Clippers are expected to mount a strong title challenge this time around, led by Kawhi Leonard. Right now, with no real rumors to rely on, Steve Ballmer and his management should be confident of keeping the Klaw come 2021 NBA Free Agency.

