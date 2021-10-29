Evaluating Brooklyn Nets' lack of true interior presence

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-3 in the young NBA season. They've had ups and downs, comebacks and setbacks just like any other team. Yet how this team was constructed could be the difference in how they finish. The offensive firepower of the Brooklyn Nets is as explosive as any team in the NBA, and defensively the Nets may be better than advertised. So what's the issue with the Nets that isn't Kyrie Irving related, you ask? The answer appears to be their performance on the interior. Let's see how that shakes out.

Nicolas Claxton

Nic Claxton is the Brooklyn Nets' best option down low defensively. At 6'11" and 215 pounds, he flies all around the court to either help out his teammates on defense or attack the rim ferociously on offense. At 215 pounds, he is not as effective vs. Joel Embiid or Nikola Jocic on the block. However, he's fairly effective guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a similar build and doesn't operate on the block as much as Jokic and Embiid. These and vs. Karl-Anthony Towns and Nic Vucevic are the only nights Nic Claxton will be at a deficit defensively.

Bruce Brown the Brooklyn Nets' big man? Blake Griffin to the rescue?

The NBA is shifting away from playing essentially two centers in the interior that create a rebounding and defensive advantage. The three-point era has encapsulated that thought and often employs guards under 6'5" to man the interior offensively. They are a new breed in the NBA, and cause problems defensively based on the personnel relative to a common definition of what a big man looks like. The Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown is an example, and NBA small ball on both ends continues to become cemented in the NBA. Watch Bruce Brown and players like the Los Angeles Clippers' Terrence Mann become even more important this season.

While not being the hopper in the lane he once was, that was so brutal on the NBA arena rims, Blake Griffin still has the athleticism and experience to be a problem in small ball sets. He can take the opposing center out to the three-point line at times, hit spot-up threes, and also drive to the basket and score with either hand at the rim. Blake is not the best defender, and never really has been. Yet with his basketball experience, he can finesse his way out of tough defensive spots lesser experienced centers would not be as able.

Kevin Durant is superman

Because he will go down as perhaps the best scorer in NBA history, there is a perception that Kevin Durant isn't a good defender. Especially in small ball sets, with his height and athleticism, Kevin Durant is able to do a great job of holding it down down low. As James Harden gets into shape, notice how comfortable Kevin Durant looks in situations uncommon to his past on both sides. He will have a higher number of blocks. Book that.

LaMarcus Aldridge in spots

Including LaMarcus Aldridge, the Brooklyn Nets could use seven players down low. It's all up to the situation, obviously. LaMarcus is a stout body that doesn't move when the opposition attempts to post him up. The lateral defense is a challenge at this stage in his career, yet in terms of defensive experience, LaMarcus Aldridge is the Brooklyn Nets' best option. Offensively, with his mid-range game still a terror to deal with, even the best centers of the day will be challenged to defend Aldridge from the free throw extended. The issue is how much of the game can Aldridge play, especially when the Brooklyn Nets are out on the break in spurts?

Net take

The Brooklyn Nets give up 15.6 (2nd highest in NBA) points a game off second-chance opportunities. That, in a microcosm, is about quickness to the ball, defensive positioning and rebounding talent. James Johnson and Paul Milsap will help, but not consistently for various reasons. The basketball world knew that the Brooklyn Nets would be at a deficit defensively because of all it took to secure Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving (his absence notwithstanding). A 2-3 start is no reason to panic in an 82 game season. As teams expose the Brooklyn Nets down low, the offense, as stellar as it will be, will have to maintain a high standard the entire year. The Brooklyn Nets will have to play according to the process to accomplish their goal of winning an NBA championship.

Do you trust it?

