3 reasons why Brooklyn Nets need to sort out the Kyrie Irving situation immediatedly

The Brooklyn Nets have opened the NBA season on a downturn. With a 1-2 record, the season is early, yet if Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks doesn't figure out the Kyrie Irving situation, the 2021-22 season could be a difficult one unnecessarily.

Kevin Durant and James Harden will have to shoulder much more of the scoring load than anticipated, so can the two superstars keep up with such a scoring clip? Philadelphia looks like a tough matchup and New York is rolling from behind the arc, so what are the Brooklyn Nets to do about Kyrie Irving -- being he's the equalizer most nights?

Brooklyn Nets fans are getting restless and want their enigmatic point guard out there with his legendary teammates. This has to be rectified, and it seems with a sense of urgency, or a championship season will be a pipe dream.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Happening in Brooklyn right now: Anti-vaxxers have broken down barriers at the “Stand with Kyrie Irving” protest at the Barclays Center Happening in Brooklyn right now: Anti-vaxxers have broken down barriers at the “Stand with Kyrie Irving” protest at the Barclays Center https://t.co/3qqQ8ZjLjQ

The Brooklyn Nets are not off to a good start

Losing 111-95 to a surprising 3-0 to Charlotte Hornets team, the Brooklyn Nets have to remedy why they are falling behind early in games. Kevin Durant had 38 points, yet James Harden -- who had 15, 8, and 7 -- was the only other Brooklyn Nets player in double figures.

A 16-1 run by the Brooklyn Nets saved them from losing in the Philadelphia 76ers home opener or the Brooklyn Nets would be winless. The Charlotte Hornets are an exciting team that run whenever they can and also shoot the three well.

Milwaukee ran over the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener, 127-104, so it's not looking good for the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden and Kevin Durant

James Harden is an incredible playmaker in the point guard position. He's able to bully teams on the half court off isolation -- which frees up teammates -- and effectively run the offense when the Brooklyn Nets are at full strength.

As it looks now, James Harden and Kevin Durant have to score 30 apiece every night, and hopefully Joe Harris is hot from deep. Joe Harris is a tremendous shooter of the basketball, and can fill it up, yet is he good enough?

#3 Figuring out a 3rd scoring option

With Kyrie Irving sidelined, Steve Nash has to figure out the best chemistry for his rotation. Kyrie Irving not playing isn't the only issue. The rotation will be stressed to play more minutes, and as the season progresses, the Brooklyn Nets will be weary heading into the NBA All-Star break.

If Kyrie Irving doesn't move, the Brooklyn Nets should be looking for another scorer to acquire so James Harden and Kevin Durant can play naturally and be as ready for the NBA playoffs as possible.

#2 Find a Kyrie Irving trade partner

It's a shame that the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are both in the Atlantic Division, or a trade sending Kyrie Irving to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets would be a natural move.

Trying to somehow convince the Portland Trailblazers to loosen their grip on Damian Lillard would also be an advantageous move for the Brooklyn Nets. The challenge in finding teams that would take Kyrie Irving is that he will have to sit out games, and for teams seeking to win the NBA championship, that simply isn't an option.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Miles Bridges is up to 32 points vs. the Nets 🔥 Miles Bridges is up to 32 points vs. the Nets 🔥 https://t.co/BrjrgjahYO

#1 Steve Nash's job could be on the line

Yes, the Kyrie Irving situation is an anamoly because of Covid19, so Steve Nash's job might not be on the line given the Brooklyn Nets have never been at full capacity since he's had the job.

What is different in this regard is that social media will turn up the volume on Steve Nash and with public opinion, uncertainty is the only constant. Falling behind in games will also stress the Brooklyn Nets and that is one reason why wear and tear could become more of a factor.

Team morale could suffer, and dealing with inquisitive media could be a major chore even after a summer of Kyrie Irving questions was never-ending. Steve Nash is on the clock, and so is Sean Marks.

How the Brooklyn Nets braintrust resolves this Kyrie Irving situation will become more difficult as time moves on, so batten down the hatches people.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving? Yes Absolutely not 0 votes so far