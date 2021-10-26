Examining the torrid 3 point shooting start by Philadelphia 76ers Seth Curry 

Seth Curry of the Philadelphia 76ers is stepping up exactly when his Philadelphia 76ers teammates need him. With all that's going on with the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons, Seth Curry is proving he's just as capable of shooting the lights out as his more famous brother, Steph Curry. As the Philadelphia 76ers look to establish themselves until Ben Simmons returns, Seth Curry's blistering start is right on time.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Per basketball-reference, Seth Curry is shooting a ridiculous 13-for-17 from deep through the 1st 3 games of the season. That's good for 76.5% from deep. He is also shooting 22-for-32 from the floor overall and averaging 20.3 points. #Sixers Per basketball-reference, Seth Curry is shooting a ridiculous 13-for-17 from deep through the 1st 3 games of the season. That's good for 76.5% from deep. He is also shooting 22-for-32 from the floor overall and averaging 20.3 points. #Sixers

Seth Curry is shooting what??

Seth Curry has been scorching nets across the NBA in three games. Leading the NBA in a 76% clip from the arc is out of this world - even for a Curry. Seth Curry has been the perfect stop gap for the Philadelphia 76ers as they wait for Ben Simmons to return to action. He's hitting weak side threes from the corners when teams double Joel Embiid, from the elbows of spot ups and is money from the top of the key. He's scoring 10 points a game off catch and shoot opportunities and has a ridiculous 125% effective shooting percentage. How long can he keep this up?

Coming into his own

Hitting at such a high clip from the field, the confidence of Seth Curry is evident. He doesn't hesitate when he's open and his shots early are barely touching the net. What is the reason for this hot start? The spacing seemed more wide open with the absence of Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers on a whole seem a lot more loose and focused after losing a comfortable lead vs. the Brooklyn Nets in the home opener. Seth Curry is averaging 20.3 points on 68.8% from the field. He's shooting better from the arc than he is conventionally.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Seth Curry just dropped 23 points in the first quarterMan hit 6 threes 😳 Seth Curry just dropped 23 points in the first quarterMan hit 6 threes 😳 https://t.co/UWGCIBu2z3

23 points in the first quarter vs. OKC

Hitting six threes in a quarter for 23 points is a feat. Seth Curry set the tone for the Philadelphia 76ers last night. Hot players put teammates at ease when it's the first quarter and on the road, teams are demoralized if their start doesn't equalize the visiting team's. When home court advantage is failing a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, what's really apparent is that the year could be very long - especially when starting 0-3. Seth Curry might demoralize more teams than OKC, and if that happens, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a nice cushion to personally insulate themselves. The Atlantic Division will be a tough challenge for the Phildelphia 76ers, and Seth Curry spreading the floor leaves Joel Embiid alone to dominate as teams fly at Seth Curry.

What point guard?

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking for a veteran point guard to steady the ship until Ben Simmons is ready mentally. Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz are doing nice things for the first and second units, respectively. Yet to maximize what Seth Curry is doing right now, Philadelphia must consistently control the pace of the game to give Seth his ops from deep in the flow of the offense. Seth Curry scored 28 points last night - which is just five after his huge opening quarter - yet hit a dagger three to seal the game vs. the young OKC Thunder. As the Thunder focused on Seth Curry, Danny Green was able to roam and pick up where Seth Curry left off. He scored just 11 points, but his three makes from the arc contributed to the win as well.

So, can he keep this up for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Probably not, yet there is something different about Seth Curry. Post game, Seth Curry put his 28 point performance vs. the OKC Thunder in sure perspective:

"I was getting good shots. It wasn't like I was 18 dribbles, half-court, 40-footers. It wasn't like I was like on a Steph-type streak. I was finding good shots."

Funny that he mentioned his brother Steph Curry, yet it seems like Seth is simply staying humble. He shot 45% from the arc last season, and upped that to 50% in the playoffs. Philadelphia 76ers fans have reason for optimism despite their point guard looking to right his own ship, and surely want to see Seth Curry remain hot, and possibly, just possibly, land an NBA All-Star spot representing the Philadelphia 76ers?

