"The only thing good in Utah right now is Spider-Man and Dwyane Wade!" - Gilbert Arenas on the lopsided Rudy Gobert trade, says Minnesota threw in "2 coupons of Red Lobster" and a bunch of "hot nothing" for him

Rudy Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves after nine seasons with the Utah Jazz. To acquire his services, the Timberwolves had to send several of their role players and a few first-round picks to Salt Lake City.

Whether or not Rudy Gobert deserved that big trade-off is debatable. However, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has a completely different viewpoint on the trade.

According to the 40-year-old, the Timberwolves basically sent "Nobody's" to Utah in exchange for Gobert. Not many may agree with this point as Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt were all important to the Timberwolves' playoff run last season. Stating his opinion on the trade in an episode of "No chill with Gilbert Arenas", he said:

"They threw in a whole bunch of nothing for their future that's what I'm saying. It looks amazing when you say a whole bunch of names like you got Rudy Gobert and we threw in 10 things, those 10 things are just things at this point, like it's Utah, the only thing good in Utah right now is Spiderman and Dwyane Wade."

Rudy Gobert's move to Minnesota makes them a side to watch out for in the West. The 30-year-old is one of the best defensive players in the game. Although the Wolves's offense was stellar last season, they needed to make improvements on the other end of the floor. Acquiring Gobert is a move in that direction.

Sam Farnsworth @Samsworth_KSL

Rudy Gobert's TWolves presser.

l @KSLSports "Utah is the only team I played for for 9 years and I had some great memories. Really, really grateful for all the time I spent there and the great relationships I built there. Its my family and that's never going to change."Rudy Gobert's TWolves presser. #TakeNote l @KSLSports "Utah is the only team I played for for 9 years and I had some great memories. Really, really grateful for all the time I spent there and the great relationships I built there. Its my family and that's never going to change."Rudy Gobert's TWolves presser.#TakeNote l @KSLSports https://t.co/q68zMDadgs

A lot has been made in the media about Gobert not deserving that big a haul. However, the Timberwolves were tempted by what he could offer to the team. Speaking more about the move, Arenas said:

"You threw a whole bunch of nothing a hot nothing. Nobody in Utah is like" Yeah we got a whole bunch of great, we got a few," No, they are not happy. They cant name one player that's like, "Oh yeah, we got very high hopes from this guy. No, No."

Then you gotta remeber its the first-round picks, what first round pick is Minnesota gonna give them that's gonna be worth the damn if they gonna make the playoffs every year. It's just a bunch of hot mess, fools gold, magic beans, throaty in these magic beans , throw in two coupons and red lobster that's basically what they did."

Utah were thinking of blowing up the team as they were getting nowhere with this side in the playoffs. Bringing in a few role players gives them a fresh start and they also have a few draft picks which they can capitalize on.

It is unlikely that they will have great success even with this roster. However, Danny Ainge will certainly have some plans up his sleeve wherein he can help resurrect the Jazz and make them a contending team.

Is Rudy Gobert a good fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

With Rudy Gobert in the side, the Wolves have two dynamic centers who can impact the game in their own ways. The Frenchman is a stellar defender, while Karl-Anthony Towns is brilliant on the offensive end of the floor.

StatMuse @statmuse This squad:



D’Angelo Russell

Anthony Edwards

Kyle Anderson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Rudy Gobert This squad:D’Angelo RussellAnthony EdwardsKyle AndersonKarl-Anthony TownsRudy Gobert https://t.co/Uwf4Jws1DI

Playing two bigs in the lineup is not something that you see in the modern NBA. However, the Timberwolves have other players who can make this system work out for them.

A guard like D'Angelo Russell can make things very easy for a team. Although he is not as good as the other top-tier guards, he can make plays that are very impactful. Having that much size in the paint would definitely be a big boost for the Wolves on the offensive end.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Something people don’t understand about D’Angelo Russell : he would rather have 10 assists than 20 points



He is a TRUE PG



Pick and roll with Rudy Gobert / shooters ANT and KAT



It is going to be a 50+ win team. Something people don’t understand about D’Angelo Russell : he would rather have 10 assists than 20 points He is a TRUE PG Pick and roll with Rudy Gobert / shooters ANT and KAT It is going to be a 50+ win team. https://t.co/JfKBvJ1pd6

However, many have questioned how well this works out on the defensive side of things. Anthony-Towns is not the best defender, which means that Rudy Gobert will have to take charge there. But when playing a dynamic team, where there are good guards and shooters, things can get tricky for the Timberwolves.

Only time will tell if Rudy Gobert going to the Wolves is a good move or not. However, there is no doubt that the team will play a completely unique brand of basketball the next time they take the floor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far