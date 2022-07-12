“There is nothing to guarantee that Dame’s name echoes throughout history” - NBA analyst believes Damian Lillard is in a rough spot, says he might not make another conference finals

Damian Lillard will most likely finish his career in Portland. The point guard recently signed a massive contract extension that will pay him $122 million over two years.

The Trail Blazers will retain the 31-year-old guard through to the end of the 2026-27 season. Considering that he will be 37 in the summer of 2027, the likelihood of him continuing to play beyond that point is miniscule.

Unfortunately, Lillard has been criticized for signing a contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nick Wright spoke about the issue on his podcast, saying how NBA fans criticized players no matter what they do.

"This is where we have to remind people Twitter is not real life. there are certain elements of NBA Twitter that, no matter what a guy does, he is going to be criticized for," said Nick Wright. "If Damian Lillard had asked out, people would say he's running from the challenge. He stays, they say, 'Oh, he doesn't care about winning.'"

Unfortunately, Wright is correct and it appears that no matter what NBA players do, they will be criticized by fans.

Damian Lillard will most likely retire in Portland

Damian Lillard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has spent his entire career with the Trail Blazers, becoming one of the best players in the franchise's history.

Unfortunately, Portland hasn't had much success with Lillard. Their biggest achievement with the superstar point guard was reaching the Western Conference Finals back in 2019.

There have been rumors about Lillard wanting to leave the Trail Blazers, but they have been shut down after the massive extension he signed.

Thanks to the extension, the point guard will be paid $59 million in 2026 and $63 million in the last year of his contract. While paying a 36-year-old Damian Lillard $63 million is not the best idea, it's nice to see that the Trail Blazers are rewarding his loyalty.

Lillard will be in a rough spot

Despite Damian Lillard being one of the all-time greats, Nick Wright explained that he will be in a rough spot if the Portland Trail Blazers don't achieve any success with him.

The extension has a player option for the 2026-27 season. Damian Lillard has signed a two-year, $122M extension with the Trail Blazers, sources tell @BobbyMarks42 The extension has a player option for the 2026-27 season. Damian Lillard has signed a two-year, $122M extension with the Trail Blazers, sources tell @BobbyMarks42. The extension has a player option for the 2026-27 season. https://t.co/hk0wEIyhAR

The point guard was named one of the best 75 players in the history of the league, but the history books may not be gentle to him once he retires.

"There is nothing to guarantee that Dame's name echoes throughout history," the NBA analyst said. "And if he stays in Portland forever and I don't know that they'll make another conference finals, much less an NBA Finals, I think he's going to be in a rough spot."

The Trail Blazers are not in an ideal situation at the moment, but retaining Lillard's services is a huge step in the right direction.

Considering that he is a difference maker and one of the best players in the league, Portland may hope for another deep playoff run in the near future.

