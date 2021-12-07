Listing the top 5 NBA blowouts of all time (as of December 2021)

Getting blown out is a demoralizing way to lose. Because there are so many points scored, the margin of victory -- or the loss -- is something fans will remember and discuss depending on how big the numbers are.

On Christmas Day, in 1960, the Syracuse Nationals defeated the New York Knicks 162-100. It's incredible to imagine being on the losing side of such an outlandish score, yet that outcome would only be tied for fifth on a list of the NBA's top five blowouts of all time.

Let's check out the top five NBA blowouts of all time.

No. 5: Nov. 2, 1991: Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings 153-91 (62 points) to rock the NBA

Enter captionThe Golden State Warriors ran teams out of Oakland in 1991-92

The Golden State Warriors ran over their Pacific Division peers, the Sacramento Kings, in November 1991 to the tune of 62 points. It was a lopsided affair that became commonplace for Warriors opponents ill prepared to run with Golden State.

Even with the trade of Mitch Richmond to Sacramento for the versatile Billy Owens (breaking up the famed Run TMC trio), Golden State ran at will. The Warriors led the NBA in scoring that season with 118.7 points per game, yet also gave up the most points in the league with 114.8.

In the blowout, the Kings, who were led by Jim Les' 17 points, shot 39% from the field while the Warriors shot 57%. Chris Mullin led Golden State with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Šarūnas Marčiulionis had 27 points, six assists and four steals. Hardaway had seven points and 12 assists. Victor Alexander had 28 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.

The Warriors led 88-41 at halftime.

No. 4: March 19, 1972: LA Lakers blow out the Golden State Warriors 162-99 (63 points)

The LA Lakers were dominant in 1972

The talented trio of Gail Goodrich, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain were part of one of the NBA's best teams of all time in 1972. Los Angeles won a record 33 consecutive games in 1971-72. The 63-point margin was the largest of all time at that point in the NBA, a mark that stood for 20 years.

Eight Lakers scored in double figures. Goodrich led L.A. with 30 points, and Jim McMillan added 22 points. West had 17 points and 13 assists, while Chamberlain had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Future Lakers coach Pat Riley had 17 points off the bench. Happy Hairston had a big double-double with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

The Lakers shot 61% for the game, and later won their first ever NBA championship in Los Angeles.

Golden State hit just 34% of its shots. The Warriors were led by Jim Barnett's 15 points and Cazzie Russell's 13. Hall of Fame center Nate Thurmond had 10 points and nine rebounds but shot just 4 of 17 from the field.

