“This is the extreme version of Ant checking out” – NBA analyst highlights issues amongst Minnesota Timberwolves’ star players leading to an unsteady start to season

Many had high hopes for the Minnesota Timberwolves this year. Unfortunately, they have had a rocky start to this season and NBA analyst Tim MacMahon reports that their star players are facing issues.

The primary concern has been with Anthony Edwards, who has been caught ball-watching on occasion. The shooting guard is reportedly not thrilled with the system being run in Minnesota.

On "The Hoop Collective," the Timberwolves' slow start was discussed. Although they were expected to make some noise in the West, they have been a tad quiet.

McMahon revealed that their issues are interpersonal. He said that Edwards has "checked out" of games despite being on the floor.

"I talked to a coach who played them recently and they mentioned as much as obviously they're still trying to figure out spacing and some x's and o's things with Gobert and Towns. And Ant has made it clear, 'Oh, it's so clogged up in there and,' all that sort of stuff, they're still trying to figure all that out. But this coach said their biggest problems are interpersonal.

"And he mentioned like, 'Hey, when we were switching everything and they would dump the ball down to Kat because there's a guard on him, he basically said Ant checked out. And this is the extreme version of Ant checking out and making sure everybody in the world knew he was checked out.

"But he said that's something that's been happening. It's a team that lacks leadership, it's a team that lacks maturity, and they better grow up fast and find a direction."

There has always been the concern of clogged paint with the Rudy Gobert acquisition, and Edwards is the least pleased. The high flyer, perhaps, does not have as much room to attack the rim as he would like.

D'Angelo Russell believes the Minnesota Timberwolves' offseason moves will propel their group

D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Perhaps the biggest move of the offseason was the Gobert trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves put their name on the watch list with that move, and D'Angelo Russell believed it would get them over the hump.

Last season, the Wolves had a decent chance of advancing to the conference semifinals but lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. Russell believes they have no more excuses as they have added a few veterans to the mix.

Things have not gone according to plan for the TWolves, as they have struggled thus far. They are ranked 13th in the Western Conference standings, having won five of their 13 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns concerned about Anthony Edwards' health

Head coach Chris Finch, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves

While the Timberwolves struggle to get their house together, Karl-Anthony Towns is also bothered about Edwards' health.

After recording their second loss, Towns stated that he could be more involved in helping Edwards stay healthy. The 2020 No. 1 pick came into the season a little heavier than he was.

"You know, maybe I can do a better job teaching him how to take care of his body, diet, and everything, so that would be on me.

"I know y’all think it’s funny when he’s up here talking about Popeyes and all that s**t. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes."

Outside of Edwards' eating habits, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot to figure out. It is doubly worrisome to see as none of their wins have been against contenders.

