Top 10 active players on NBA Top Shot

The NBA Top Shot has shown a consistent increase in popularity since it went live on October 2020. The blockchain-based platform has registered sales worth over $206 million in recent months, and has the official backing of the NBA and the NBA Players’ Association. Miami Heat’s 21-year old shooting guard Tyler Herro is the face and voice of the platform.

The consistent increase in the value of unique Top Shot “moments” has translated into NBA fans all over the world rushing in to splurge their money. However, there are quite a few NBA players who have not only been associated with the NBA Top Shot, but have their own profiles as well.

In this article, we look at the top 10 active NBA stars who are currently part of the NBA Top Shot platform.

Top 10 active stars with their own profiles on NBA Top Shot

The NBA Top Shot allows users to buy, sell and trade video highlights in the form of moments with specific non-fungible tokens attached to each. The official backing, along with the existence of innumerable NBA stars who have their own profiles, has only added to the overall popularity.

Specific NBA players have their own profiles, along with specific moments that they might have featured in.

#10 Terrence Ross

Despite being reduced to a bench role in recent seasons, Terrence Ross has had a hugely influential campaign off the bench for the Orlando Magic. Terrence Ross has seen his team be on the receiving end for quite a few NBA Top Shot Moments so far, and has a total of 24 NBA moments to his name.

Man, i can not stay off of @nba_topshot 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) February 22, 2021

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Terrence Ross, Dunk, January 18, 2020, Rare, $10,008

Anthony Davis, Dunk, January 5, 2021, Common, $1,000

#9 Eric Paschall

Eric Paschall hasn’t started nearly as many games as he did for the Golden State Warriors in the 2019-20 NBA season, but has impressed at times from the bench. The 24-year old has his own profile on NBA Top Shot, and owns only 5 common moments until now.

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Eric Paschall, Dunk, November 25, 2019, Common

Draymond Green, Assist, January 4, 2021, Common

#8 Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes won the NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors back in 2015, and is currently plying his trade for the Sacramento Kings. Barnes has started each of the 30 games he has featured in, averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. He owns a total of 29 NBA Top Shot moments, including one rare moment.

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Harrison Barnes, 3-pointer, December 29, 2020, Rare

Luka Doncic, Assist, January 4, 2021, Common

#7 Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac has played second fiddle to Serge Ibaka through much of the 2020-21 NBA season. He has been defensively useful and is averaging 8.2 points per game. Zubac will be hopeful of helping his team to a deep playoff run, and has been very active on the NBA Top Shot as well.

He owns a total of 29 Top Shot moments.

Ivica Zubac in action for the LA Clippers

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Ivica Zubac, Dunk, September 3, 2020, Common

Ivica Zubac, Dunk, December 22, 2020, Common

#6 Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley had been having a thoroughly impressive season, but has now been banned for 12 NBA games. He is a good defender and is averaging more than 20 points per game, but will now have quite a bit of time to invest in the NBA Top Shot. He owns 6 NBA Top Shot moments.

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Malik Beasley, Dunk, January 1, 2021, Common

Jarret Culver, Dunk, December 27, 2020, Common

#5 Seth Curry

Seth Curry has added some much-needed shooting to the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster, and they currently look set for a serious title charge. He is currently shooting from the 3-point zone at a brilliant 44.9%, and is averaging 12.7 points per game. Seth Curry owns only 4 NBA Top Shot moments.

This made me go snag a series 1 Seth Curry assist, or my discount Luka Dunk😉 https://t.co/E6clp3z18G? — Eric Garcia (@EricLGarcia) February 22, 2021

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Joel Embiid, Jump Shot, December 26, 2020, Common

Dwight Howard, Dunk, January 7, 2021, Common

#4 Fred VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors have been thoroughly impressive in the 2020-21 NBA season and are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference. Fred VanVleet has been the one constant, starting each game and impressing on both ends of the court. VanVleet owns a total of 9 NBA Top Shot Moments.

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Fred VanVleet, 3-pointer, December 31, 2020, Common

Fred VanVleet, Steal, February 5, 2021, Common

#3 CJ McCollum

Another player currently producing some of the best basketball of his career is the Portland Trailblazers’ ace CJ McCollum. McCollum will be hoping to lead his side into the playoffs, and has been a regular user of the NBA Top Shot as well. He owns a total of 13 Moments.

Hello @nba_topshot . I want to learn more about these moments. Especially my moments lol. Hit MY DM so we can talk. I’m learning more about blockchain but still don’t know much — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 20, 2021

NBA Top Shot Moments:

CJ McCollum, 3-pointer, December 26, 2020, Rare

CJ McCollum, Dunk, November 10, 2019, Common

#2 Terry Rozier

Another player who will have playoff ambitions this season, Terry Rozier, has consistently produced All-Star worthy displays. He is averaging 20.6 points, 1.3 steals and 3.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, Rozier is currently shooting at a career high 44.3% percent from the 3-point zone.

He owns 28 NBA Top Shot moments, including a legendary one.

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Terry Rozier, 3-pointer, March 9, 2020, Legendary

Gordon Hayward, Jump Shot, December 27, 2020, Common

#1 Rudy Gobert

The numbers will always fail to express how big an impact Rudy Gobert has on teams. He has reinstated himself as the best defender in the NBA this season and is producing 14 points per game. Rudy Gobert owns a total of 7 NBA Top Shot Moments.

Rudy Gobert has led the Utah Jazz to the top of the Western Conference

NBA Top Shot Moments:

Rudy Gobert, Block, January 25, 2020, Common

Ben Simmons, Dunk, December 26, 2020, Common