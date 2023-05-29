The NBA has seen its fair share of elite basketball teams from outstanding regualr season records to handling their business in the postseason.

Here are the top 10 best teams in NBA history

10) 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers

Starting at the 10th spot is the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakes (56-26), who finished second in the Western Conference.

Led by the dynamic tandem of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, alongside Phil Jackson as the coach, the Lakers finished with 15 wins and only one loss in the playoffs. Their one loss came at the hands of the Alle Iverson-led 76ers in the Finals.

9) 1969-70 New York Knicks

Coming in at the ninth spot is the 1969-70 New York Knicks (60-22), who finished first in the Eastern Conference.

They were led by Willis Reed and Walt Frazier as they defeated the Lakers in seven games to win the NBA championship.

8) 1988-89 Detroit Pistons

Moving over to the eighth spot is the 1988-89 Detroit Pistons (63-19), who finished first in the Eastern Conference.

They were described as one of the most unlikeable teams because of the physicality they brought to the game. Nickname the "Bad Boys," they were led by Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and coach Chuck Daly.

The Pistons defeated the Lakers with a 4-0 sweep in the finals to win the championship.

7) 1964-65 Boston Celtics

Coming in at the seventh spot is the 1964-65 Boston Celtics (62-18), who finished first in the Eastern Conference.

Led by the great Bill Russell and coach Red Auerbach, the Celtics translated their dominant regular season play to the postseason. They defeated Wilt Chamberlain's Philadelphia 76ers to win the championship as the closer to an excellent season.

6) 1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers

The 1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers (65-17), who finished first in the Pacific Division, hold the sixth spot.

Famous for the "Showtime" fast-break style of basketball, the Lakers changed the way teams ran their offense in transition. They finished their regular season with a championship win against the Boston Celtics.

The team was led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with Pat Riley as the coach.

5) 1985-86 Boston Celtics

Coming in at the fifth spot is the 1985-86 Boston Celtics (67-15), who finished first in the NBA Atlantic Division.

Led by Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, alongside coach K.C. Jones, they were able to finish a remarkable season with a 4-2 championship win against the Rockets.

4) 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers

Moving over to the fourth spot is the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers (68-13), who finished first in the NBA Eastern Division.

Led by Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer, alongside coach Alex Hannum, they secured an NBA championship against the San Francisco Warriors.

3) 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers

The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (69-13), who finished first in the NBA Pacific Division, secure the third spot.

The Lakers were led by Wilt Chamberlain and "The Logo" Jerry West, with coach Bill Sharman. They defeated the Knicks in five games to capture the championship.

2) 2016-17 Golden State Warriors

Coming in at second place is the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors (67-15), who finished first in the Western Conference.

After acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason, he was paired alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to form a dominant super team.

It changed the power dynamics of the league due to the overwhelming offensive firepower as the Cavaliers were no match for them in the finals. They won in five games to capture the championship.

1) 1995-96 Chicago Bulls

Lastly, at the number one spot is the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72-10), who finished with the best record in the league at the time.

After a disappointing exit in the playoffs after Jordan returned to the NBA, the bulls came back with a sense of redemption.

From the first game of the season until the last, they looked unstoppable. They finished their regular season by defeating the Seattle Supersonics in six games.

The Bulls were led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson as the coach.

