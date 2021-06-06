Top 10 breakout players of the 2020-21 NBA season

The NBA is home to a plethora of talents, and there were glimpses of excellence from a few players during the ongoing 2020-21 NBA season.

Although not MVP-worthy, these players have contributed immensely to their team's success this season. While most are sophomores, some experienced players also elevated their levels during the campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at the top ten breakout players in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#10 Shai-Gilgeous Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder had one of the worst runs in the 2020-21 NBA regular season, finishing 14th in the Western Conference standings after making a 22-50 run.

Despite their dismal returns, the Thunder's shooting guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander was one of their rare bright spots during the campaign. Although his season was cut short due to injury, there were enough star performances from him to classify his 2020-21 season as a breakout one.

The OKC Thunder went 6-31 without the shooting guard, who was sidelined due to injury. He averaged 23.7 points per game and a field goal percentage of .508, making him one of the most efficient scorers during the 2020-21 regular season.

#9 RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett (#9) of the New York Knicks

RJ Barrett was saddled with more responsibilities in his second season in the NBA, but the guard was equal to the task. He is the only player who featured in all 72 regular-season games for the New York Knicks this season.

Barrett finished the campaign as the second-leading scorer behind Julius Randle for the Knicks. In his short stint in the NBA, he has shown spectacular poise and understanding of the game, making him an invaluable asset to the Knicks.

#8 Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges (#25) of the Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges is one of the youngsters who helped the Phoenix Suns advance to the 2021 NBA playoffs Western Conference semi-finals. In a hard-fought win over the depleted reigning champions LA Lakers, Bridges excelled from beyond the arc.

Bridges started all 72 games for the Suns this season, averaging 13.5 points with a field goal percentage of 0.543. His shooting from distance has also improved tremendously (42.5%) compared to that in his previous two seasons in the NBA.

#7 Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant (#9) of the Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant has bounced around four different franchises in his eight years in the NBA but will stay with the Detroit Pistons till 2023. The move is perhaps what the forward needed, as he had a breakout season in his first year in Detroit.

Grant scored a career-high 43 points in February 2021 against the Chicago Bulls and was a significant contributor for the Pistons in offense and defense. He finished the regular season averaging 22.3 points per game. Before the 2020-21 NBA season, his highest point average in the league was 13.6 during his second stint with the OKC Thunder.

#6 De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox (#5) of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings finished the 2020-21 NBA regular season 12th in the Western Conference. But that was not a reflection of how De'Aaron Fox fared during the campaign. Although the Kings had the worst defensive rating in the league, their offense was effective, thanks to Fox.

He led the team in points (25.2), assists (7.2), and steals (1.5). Although Fox has gradually improved in his last three seasons, he took his game to another level this campaign. Recognizing his contributions, the Sacramento Kings have extended his contract to 2026.

