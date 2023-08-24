Top 10 NBA 2K24 classic teams ranked based on overall ratings, including Showtime Lakers and Hamptons' Five

NBA 2K24 classic teams will be expanded upon in the latest iteration of the game, with plenty of new teams for players to choose from. In addition to new teams like the New Jersey Nets, plenty of fan-favorite teams like the Showtime Lakers will be making their return.

Whether you want to run a post-play to set Kareem Abdul-Jabbar up for a skyhook, or recreate Michael Jordan's final shot, you can with NBA 2K24 classic teams. In addition, thanks to the all-new ProPlay technology, gamers can recreate their favorite player's moves like a mirrored image.

10 NBA 2K24 classic teams that will have you feeling all the nostalgia

Whether you want to relive the Bill Russell era, battle it out as Magic Johnson or Larry Bird in the Showtime Era, or dethrone the 72-10 Bulls, NBA 2K24 has you covered.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 10 highest-rated NBA 2K24 classic teams.

#10: 2007-08 Boston Celtics (83 OVR)

The 2007-08 Boston Celtics season was a massive one for the franchise. After going ring-less since the 1986 championship, the front office went to work in the offseason by acquiring Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.

The team posted a 66-16 record, placing first in its division and in the Eastern Conference. With Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, players will have the chance to create magic on the court. Although they're an 83 overall, many fans consider them one of the best NBA 2K24 classic teams.

#9: 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers (83 OVR)

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers team saw LeBron James bring a championship to Cleveland, just like he promised. Along with Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and JR Smith to name just a few, LeBron James ended the Cleveland championship drought.

The 2015-16 Cavaliers have been a favorite of the NBA 2K24 classic teams over the years, and there are no signs of that changing any time soon. Although the team has just an 83 overall, they boast an impressive 89 outside shooting rating. The figure makes them one of the best perimeter NBA 2K24 classic teams.

#8: 1997-98 Chicago Bulls (83 OVR)

The 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, also known as "The Last Dance" Bulls, are another incredibly popular NBA 2K24 classic team. Year after year, the team is included in the latest NBA 2K iteration, drawing plenty of excitement from fans.

With Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen, the team will be without a doubt one of the best classic teams in the game. Although the gripe in past years has been that NBA 2K adds too many default players to the benches of classic teams, many are hoping that changes.

#7: 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (84 OVR)

It's safe to say that the Golden State Warriors revolutionized basketball. With a high-volume 3-point shooting offense, and plenty of team chemistry, it's no secret that the franchise makes the list of the top 10 classic teams in NBA 2K24.

Along with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics, the Warriors are the only team to appear twice on the list of top 10 classic teams in NBA 2K24. Given the team's dominance in the Curry-era it's no wonder it makes the list of top NBA 2K24 classic teams.

#6: 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs (84 OVR)

The 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs are widely believed to have one of the best "Big Threes" of all time. The core group of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker managed to claim another championship for Gregg Popovich.

The group also notably reunited on-stage recently at Popovich's Hall of Fame induction this month, creating a heartwarming moment that went viral. Given Gregg Popovich's role as the coach of the team, it's no surprise that the next team on our list is...

#5: 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs (84 OVR)

The 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs saw quite the blend of eras, with players like Glenn Robinson and Robert Horry playing alongside the "Big Three." By that point, Tim Duncan had already won two NBA championships and earned himself two Finals MVPs.

In addition, Duncan had been the MVP of the league twice, earning him designation as captain after the retirement of David Robinson. While the team lacks the flash of the 95-96 Bulls, its deep bench makes it a great team to use, if you can coach it.

#4: 1985-86 Boston Celtics (84 OVR)

The 1985-86 Boston Celtics team saw Larry Bird win his final championship with the team. After hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy in 1981 and 1984, Bird and the 1985-86 Celtics posted a 67-15 record in the regular season before capturing another title.

The team notably consisted of many all-time greats, including Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge and Bill Walton. In addition, the team was notably coached by K.C. Jones, who was an eight-time champion with the Celtics.

#3: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (84 OVR)

Arguably the greatest of the NBA 2K24 classic teams, the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls led the NBA with a record-setting 72-10 season that saw them raise yet another banner in Chicago. The team was led by none other than the dynamic duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and coached by Phil Jackson.

Year after year, fans continue to flock to this team as one of the best NBA 2K24 classic teams because of how truly dominant it was. With a slew of badges for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the duo seem all-but unstoppable.

#2: 2016-17 Golden State Warriors (86)

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, famously known as the Hamptons' Five, may be, on paper, the most stacked NBA team of all time. After acquiring Kevin Durant following the 2015-16 season, the team won an NBA title the next season, to little surprise of fans.

The team, led by Steve Kerr, posted a 67-15 record, leading its division, as well as the Western Conference. After earning its way to the playoffs, the team wound up defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the finals.

#1: 1986-87 LA Lakers (86 OVR)

The best of the NBA 2K24 classic teams, the 1986-87 LA Lakers, boast an 86 overall rating, tying them with the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors. The team saw two eras collide, with players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leading the group alongside Magic Johnson.

In addition, the team included notable standouts James Worthy, Byron Scott and Kurt Rambis. Given their unique combination of size and skill, it's no wonder the team is rated as one of the best in NBA 2K24.

