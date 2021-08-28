Top 10 NBA players heading into the 2021-22 season: Who takes the throne?

After an NBA season that saw the Milwaukee Bucks with their first title since Lew Alcindor, an exciting NBA Draft, and the subsequent star power on exhibit in NBA Summer League, which top ten players in the NBA are in the best position to take the throne?

Let's check it out.

#10 Anthony Davis

Injuries have left Anthony Davis a step behind

I had Jayson Tatum here because Anthony Davis' health lets him down when it matters most. Anthony Davis should be dominating, and 21 and eight in just 39 games is robbing NBA fans of Davis' greatness. His health is a concern, and though I believe him to be the evolution of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it’s obvious that he and LeBron will have to hold off more than simply the rest of the league to claim a confetti-rain victory in 2022.

#9 James Harden

If these two can ever stay on the floor together

2021 stats: 29 points, 11 assists and nine boards.

James Harden would be higher on this list if he could stay on the floor similar to Anthony Davis. He was on fire for part of the season after going through so much to get to Brooklyn, and it would be melodramatic if the basketball gods didn’t give us Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles in next year’s NBA Finals. Harden is another former MVP who will feel the heat if Brooklyn doesn’t execute accordingly and win. Having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden is downright scary to think of offensively, and if the Nets could manage to pull enough defense out of thin air late in fourth quarters, I’d be more inclined to make them favorites. Now that Giannis has wind at his back, James Harden will have to pull out many stops to get past the Bucks and into the NBA Finals.

#8 Damian Lillard

Dame hopes the gold rush in Japan will continue at home

All summer long, Damian Lillard was rumored to be in trades across the NBA. Dame averaged 28, eight and four last season. He’s done so much damage in the Northwest, it’s hard to fathom him not playing in Portland. All Dame has done is be the consistent scorer and leader he’s always expected himself to be, and Dame has said he wants to stay in Portland. Defensively, how will Portland make stops with such an undersized backcourt? Robert Covington can't guard every player as a forward, so Portland has decisions to make. One thing is we are witnessing great offensive play by the perennial MVP candidate from Weber State. Dame has one thing to do in the NBA and that is win. Winning solves everything, so with Dame in control and everything he wants to accomplish ahead of him? Watch out.

#7 Luka Doncic

Luka and his slight of hand, has tormented defenses

As Luka Doncic continues to run all over the league with the greatest of ease, the only weakness I see in his game is a focus on defense. We should challenge youthful greatness when necessary, and hopefully with the addition of Jason Kidd as Dallas Mavericks head coach, an approach to defense will be spoken between the two. As chill as Lucka's game is, having the advantage of Jason Kidd may help Luka ascend to the throne a little sooner. The 2022 NBA MVP favorite simply needs fine tuning to become the best he can be. At 28, nine and nine last season, Luka is just touching the beginnings of his talent.

