Top 10 perimeter defenders going into the NBA 2019-20 season

The NBA is back and fans would be excited about all the new rosters. This is arguably the first time in the past few seasons that the NBA looks so wide open. This also means that fans are assessing the strengths and weaknesses of teams, and that means lists of the best players in each positions. With this in mind, let's let's take a look at the top 10 perimeter defenders this season.

How many of the new look Clippers will make in this list?

Basketball is equal parts offense and defense. A good defense works at stopping scoring both in the paint and on the perimeter. But judging perimeter defense is one of the toughest things to do, especially when making a top-10 list.

This is because there are so many metrics and intangibles involved. And what weightage would one give to each metrics. For example, last season LeBron James did well in advanced metrics that analysed perimeter defense, but he wasn't one of the better defenders out there.

With that being said, let's dive into our list. The list is divided into four parts, with only the top 10 being discussed in detail.

Honorable Mentions: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mike Conley, Josh Okogie, Jaylen Brown, Ricky Rubio, Derrick White, Cory Joseph, Fred Vanvleet, Dany Green, PJ Tucker

Just missed the cut: Gary Harris, Thaddeas Young (because of his age), Draymond Green, Ben Simmons

Top-10 caliber players coming back from injury: Victor Oladipo, Andre Roberson, Robert Covington, OG Anunoby

#10: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Future defensive player of the year? Not talking about LeBron, should be clear we think.

Pascal Siakam's defense was one of the major factors that helped Toronto to the NBA finals. His on-ball defense, versatility in guarding all five positions and his 'help defense' all are upper echelon.

His defense was extremely important for the Raptors in dealing with the oversized wings of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. He plays like a machine, relentless at all times. His long arms and his reading of the offense also make him one of the best help defenders out there.

But, with Kawhi Leonard gone, he would be the focal point on offense this year and this might take him off defense more than last season. The Raptors were an excellent team last year, and are likely to be once again considering that there are two more Toronto players in this list -- and Danny Green is not one of them.

