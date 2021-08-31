Top 10 power forwards heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

The versatility of the modern NBA game has created a construct of positionless basketball. Power forwards can now alternate as wings and in some cases play at the center.

Few traditional power forwards have maintained their roles in the NBA by providing the center with the help needed to protect the paint. Even so, forwards help spread the game and unclog the paint on offense.

With so much emphasis on shooting, power forwards in the NBA are gradually adding three-point shooting to their game. Others are also developing guard-like handles to help bring the ball up the court.

That said, let's look at the top ten power forwards heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#10 Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis did not have a great 2020-21 NBA season, especially in the playoffs. He played in only 43 games due to injury but successfully averaged 20.1 points. However, his playoffs performance was awful, as he did not provide sufficient help for Luka Doncic.

With that in mind, Porzingis will be looking to make a statement in the new season. His physique makes him a significant threat in the paint, but he can also spread the floor as he has a career average of .361 from three-point range.

#9 John Collins

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks lands a three pointe

John Collins had an exceptional 2020-21 NBA season, especially in the playoffs. He paired perfectly with Clint Capela to limit Joel Embiid's dominance in the paint, a factor that helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Collins initially turned down a $90 million four-year deal in the 2020 NBA offseason because he believed he was worth more. Although the Atlanta Hawks front office was hesitant to offer more then, his impressive performance in the 2021 playoffs propelled them to offer a deal in the ballpark of what the 24-year-old forward demanded.

The Hawks will be hoping for another go in the 22 NBA playoffs, and Collins will play a huge role in getting them there.

#8 Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam deservedly won the 2019 NBA's Most Improved Player award because of how much his game evolved that season. He was a big part of the Toronto Raptors'championship run as he averaged 19 points in the playoffs.

Although his performance in the 2020-21 NBA season did not follow the upward trajectory many expected, he was one of the Raptors' most reliable players. However, Siakam will undoubtedly improve in the 2021-22 season as the franchise looks to build the squad around him.

#7 Domantas Sabonis

Eyebrows were raised regarding Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner playing together for the Indiana Pacers. While there were offensive issues at times, the pairing was mostly successful.

Sabonis got his second All-Star nod in the 2020-21 NBA season. The 24-year-old has continued to improve his game, averaging career-high numbers in points (20.3), assists (6.7), and steals (1.2). He also recorded a double-double season for the second consecutive year.

