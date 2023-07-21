Top 10 most valuable teams in NBA as of 20th July 2023

The NBA has a plethora of teams that have increased their value over the years. As value changes, the significance of a team changes as well, and here are the top 10 most valuable teams right now.

Winning the championship can add value to an organization in the league. However, even teams that haven't won for quite a while are still precious due to the fact that they are big market teams.

#10 Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been a part of the NBA since 1980 and have turned themselves into an esteemed franchise. Mark Cuban, one of the most well-known owners in the league, bought a majority stake in the team for $285 million in 2000 and has transformed the organization.

The Mavs are now worth $3.26 billion.

#9 Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

Six years after Tilman Fertitta bought the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion, the franchise has turned into one of the biggest teams in the league. Now, the Rockets are worth $3.3 billion and have a bright future ahead.

#8 Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have come a long way in the association, from being relocated in their first year to now becoming a $3.34 billion franchise. Back in 2012, the team was only worth $400 million and now it has become Canada's most valuable sports franchise.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has collectively worked to increase the organization's value.

#7 LA Clippers

LA Clippers v LA Lakers

Former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer has made intelligent moves to make the LA Clippers one of the most valuable teams in the NBA right now. In 2014, he bought the team for $2 billion, following the scandal involving Donald Sterling.

Now, the team is worth $3.73 billion and Ballmer has started the construction for the franchise's new home arena in Inglewood, California.

#6 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets have had their fair share of ups and downs, but that hasn't stopped their value from increasing. Bought by Joe Tsai in 2017 for $2.3 billion, the value of the organization quickly skyrocketed.

Brooklyn's franchise is currently valued at $3.86 billion. It also helps that it is located in New York City.

#5 Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

One of the most storied franchises in the league, the Boston Celtics are a valuable team in the NBA. Owned by the Boston Basketball Partners, the Celtics are reported to be worth $3.92 billion.

The group purchased the team for $360 million in 2002 and has increased the value of the team since then.

#4 Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v LA Clippers

Jerry Reinsdorf bought the Chicago Bulls for $16 million in 1985 and has grown the franchise into a billion-dollar organization. Thanks to Michael Jordan and the six championships they won in the 1990s, the Bulls are now one of the most valuable teams in the NBA.

Chicago's basketball team is reportedly worth $4.09 billion as of this year.

#3 LA Lakers

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The LA Lakers are probably the most recognizable team in sports history. Thus, making them one of the most valuable teams in the association. The Buss family has owned the team since 1979 after the late Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers for $67.5 million.

Now, the Los Angeles team is worth $6.44 billion and has won 17 titles in the league.

#2 New York Knicks

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks used to be the most valuable team in the league but have now been dethroned. Still, being in the second spot isn't bad as they are valued at $6.58 billion. James Dolan purchased the team in 1997 for $600 million.

The Knicks are one of the biggest teams in sports history, which justifies their spot in this list.

#1 Golden State Warriors

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry's influence has changed the Golden State Warriors' value in the NBA. In 2010, Joe Lacob and a group of investors agreed to purchase the franchise for $450 million. Since then, it has won titles and changed the game, making it the most valuable team in the NBA.

The Warriors are currently valued at $7.56 billion.

