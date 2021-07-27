Top 3 assets Charlotte Hornets can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA off-season

Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets really had a successful 2020-21 NBA season by the team's recent history and standards. LaMelo Ball's displays after being selected third in the 2020 NBA Draft changed the team's outlook, while the controversial signing of Gordon Hayward paid some dividends as well.

The team finished the regular season with a 33-39 record and entered the NBA's Play-In tournament. However, the Hornets had to cope with Hayward's absence and were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first game of the Play-In round. Ball also dropped out with a wrist injury when the team had a 20-21 record and was fighting for the fourth seed.

3 Players the Charlotte Hornets can use to improve in the 2021 NBA off-season

Sources: LiAngelo Ball is expected to sign with the #Hornets, reuniting him with LaMelo, and be on team’s summer league roster. More here:https://t.co/3QaKGtOrI7 — Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 24, 2021

Still, the Charlotte Hornets seem to have a good future in the Eastern Conference, mainly behind Ball's prowess. The 19-year-old won the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award for his solid display of talent, basketball passion, and confidence on the court.

However, every team needs to consistently get better before direct rivals catch up and eventually leave you behind. The Charlotte Hornets were 22nd in Offensive Rating, 18th in Defensive Rating, and were also 19th in rebounds per game, so a top big man could work for them.

Entering the postseason or the Play-In tournament is not a given for James Borrego's Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 NBA season. With that in mind, the team's front office could think about moving some solid players to acquire talent who would resolve certain issues on the roster.

In this article, we will take a look at three players that the Charlotte Hornets can use to improve the team for next year.

Without further ado, let us start.

#3 P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets

P.J. Washington is a second-year player for the Charlotte Hornets and he's been solid in his young NBA career so far. Washington was a good contributor for the Charlotte Hornets in last year's regular season. A trade package involving him could work for several teams in the league looking for a power forward, as Washington can be an offensive threat even on the three-point line.

In two NBA seasons so far, Washington has averaged 12.6 points, six rebounds, 2.3 assists, a steal and a block per game (122 appearances). Moreover, he has made 44.7% of his field goals and a solid 38.1% of his three-pointers in 520 attempts in his career. Washington also shot 74% from the free-throw line last season and is a solid NBA player.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra