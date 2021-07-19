Top 3 assets LA Clippers can use to bolster their squad further in the 2021 NBA offseason

The LA Clippers had a 2020/21 campaign to remember as the team made the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history. Tyronn Lue and co. will now look to improve the roster in the upcoming offseason and do one better in next year's playoffs.

The LA Clippers have a stacked roster equipped to play various types of basketball at the business end of the season. The Clippers' versatility was quite evident in the 2021 NBA playoffs, as Tyronn Lue was able to throw various looks at the opposition teams time and again.

However, to bolster the squad further, the LA Clippers will have to part ways with some of the players in exchange for better options. On that note, here are the Clippers' three best trade chips going into the 2021 NBA offseason -

#3 - Marcus Morris, Power Forward

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

Marcus Morris has been a serviceable option for the LA Clippers so far. Morris personifies the modern 3&D role player, as the power forward can knock down his threes at an efficient rate while playing some good defense.

Morris averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds on 37.5% shooting from downtown during the postseason. His minutes came mostly at the power forward spot, but Lue also used him as a small-ball center against the Utah Jazz as it helped him keep five shooters on the floor at all times.

The offseason for the LA Clippershttps://t.co/ansWolPVcj pic.twitter.com/yyM2ODhQPi — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2021

Despite Morris' obvious utility, the LA Clippers can get better or equally impactful players on a more team-friendly contract. Morris is owed close to $50 million over the next three years, and the Clippers will be better off dispensing with him in the coming offseason.

Marcus Morris' aforementioned traits make him a player who can command considerable interest, and he is certainly one of the LA Clippers' best trade assets at this point.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Will Barton declines player option for 2021-22 season but Denver Nuggets confident of a new deal

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande