The Milwaukee Bucks will enter into one of their most important offseasons in the last few years. The 2021 NBA champions have been unable to replicate that success since their championship run. With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, the front office is under pressure to win the title as soon as possible.

Although the Bucks are tied with cap space, they are in dire need of pulling some trades that could help them win another championship and, more importantly, keep Giannis satisfied.

Here are some feasible trade targets for Milwaukee in this 2024 offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 2024 offseason targets that significantly upgrade Milwaukee Bucks

#5, Matisse Thybulle

The Portland Trail Blazers have little hope left with their roster, and there's a chance they would be open to hearing some offers this offseason. Milwaukee has their offense sorted out unless they trade for an elite player. They seriously need to address their defense.

Trending

Matisse Thybulle could help Milwaukee elevate its defense substantially. He is a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection and can also hit a few 3-pointers. Thybulle will be paid $11 million this year, and the Bucks can make a trade for him.

#4, Dorian Finney-Smith

Dorian Finney-Smith was one of the key players for the Dallas Mavericks. Since he arrived in Brooklyn in February 2023, his shooting percentage has decreased. If Milwaukee manages to get him this offseason, both can help each other.

With Milwaukeee's offense already solid, Smith can find some open shots for himself, and the team can also have a solid role player. Moreover, Smith is also an affordable option for the team.

#3, Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown played a crucial role in the Denver Nuggets’ championship run last season. The Raptors will pay him $22 million for the next season, and knowing that Brown’s best production comes from being on a great team, the Raptors might want to explore a potential market for him.

The Bucks can give away some pieces in the trade and add some draft picks to bring in Brown. He will not only add to Milwaukee’s wing defense, but they can also find a decent scorer in the guard.

#2, DeMar DeRozan

At its highest potential, Milwaukee is already one of the best offenses. With Lillard and Giannis in the lineup, adding DeMar DeRozan could make the Bucks a historically great offensive team. DeRozan is also in the last few seasons of his career, and playing at an elite level, he is also searching for a championship.

However, the biggest problem the team faces is the high salary. The team does not have enough cap space to sign DeRozan. However, if the Bucks are determined to sign him, they will have to give away a lot of their crucial pieces. In April, Yahoo Sports reported that the Bulls had offered DeRozan a deal that could pay him $40 million each season for two years.

#1, Alex Caruso

Signing Alex Caruso makes the most sense for the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso is an All-NBA level defender and a great 3-point shooter. This season, he shot 40.8% from the 3-point line and was selected to the All-NBA Defensive Team's second team. He can alone solve a lot of Milwaukee’s overall problems.

Caruso also has a salary that is more affordable for the Bucks. This season, he will make only $9.8 million with the Bulls. However, there is a high chance that the Bulls will let him go that easy.