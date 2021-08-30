Top 5 active NBA dunkers entering the 2021-22 season

Dunking is easily the most memorable and dominating way to score points in the NBA. The league has seen a range of stars producing poster-perfect dunks on a regular basis, although it might be hard to quantify and compare two peak dunkers with respect to this particular skill.

The NBA 2K22 game is set to be released on September 10th and has currently earmarked the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson as the best dunker in the league. Other stars such as Anthony Edwards, Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon are also known to be skilled dunkers and are included in the list for the five best dunkers in the NBA:

🔥 TOP-10 DUNKS of 2020-21 🔥



Coming in at No. 9 for #NBADunkWeek... @JaMorant SOARS in for the alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/DlLtaRoq8r — NBA (@NBA) August 27, 2021

2021-22 NBA season: Top five dunkers in the league

A lot of questions were raised over specific aspects of NBA 2K22’s overall ratings. However, the dunking ratings are straightforward enough, with some expected names forming the top five. Regardless, while age and longevity have also played a factor for overall NBA 2K22 ratings, in this article, we look at the five best dunkers in the NBA currently:

#5 Derrick Jones Jr.

The 2020 Slam Dunk champion and new acquisition of the Chicago Bulls, Derrick Jones Jr. has been given an overall dunking rating of 94, making him the joint 4th-best dunker in the game along with Ja Morant. Derrick Jones Jr. might have his struggles with respect to overall shooting and passing.

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers

However, he is one of the most athletic dunkers in the game and regularly comes up with poster moments. Derrick Jones Jr. has a ferocious slam and reach and can attack the rim consistently. His jumper and three-point shooting has issues related to consistency, something the 23-year old can work on to take his game to the next level.

#4 Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies star had an outstanding 2020-21 NBA season and has staked his credentials as one of the best dunkers in the league already. Morant is an athletic beast; He is a good shooter all-round shooter and has all it takes to become one of the best athletes in the NBA.

Morant produced 19.1 points and 7.4 assists last season and has a consistent ability to put up dunks when opposition defenders least suspect it. Morant has an overall dunk rating of 94 as well. He will be looking to improve and get his first all-star selection next season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar