Top 5 active NBA players who have been in the league for 15 years or more

Basketball is one of the toughest sports in the world. A player has to remain at his physical best throughout the season to survive in the sport. However, there have been many players in the NBA that have successfully managed to compete at the highest level for over 15 years.

Vince Carter, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Karl Malone are some of the biggest examples of players who were around the NBA for over 15 years. The aforementioned players won the respect of fans and fellow teammates through their dedication and hustle.

Even in modern basketball, there are some players who have been able to compete at the highest level for a long time. In today's article, we mention five players who have been in the league for well over a decade.

Five players who have been in the league for 15 years or more

#5 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard was the number one pick in the 2004 draft. He was drafted by the Orlando Magic and spent eight years with them. During his stint there, Howard led the team to the NBA finals, where they lost 4-1 to the Lakers. Playing at center position, Howard has won three defensive player of the year trophies.

He was also the youngest player in the league to record 20 rebounds or more. In his 17 year career, Howard has been a two-time blocking champion. After spending seasons with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards before eventually moving to the LA Lakers. It was with the Lakers that the center won his first NBA championship.

He then moved to the Philadelphia 76ers the following season. After helping them win the top seed in the east, Howard made his way back to the Purple and Gold outfit for the 2021-22 season. With already a championship and several other laurels to his name, Howard will be looking to make this year count by putting in his best for the Lakers.

#4 Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo was drafted 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2006, but was later traded to the Boston Celtics. He was an integral part of the Celtics team that won the championship in 2008. His flashy passes and the all-famous behind-the-back pass made him one of the best point guards in the league.

Rondo is a four-time All-Star and was also part of the All-NBA third team in 2012. The point-guard won three assist titles and was the steals leader in 2010. After a successful stint with the Celtics, Rondo decided to take his talents to the Dallas Mavericks.

However, things didn't go well there and he later moved to Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans before settling down with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played two years with the Lakers and also played a vital part in the championship-winning season.

His brilliance in the post-season gave him the name 'Playoff Rondo'. After winning the championship, he moved to inner city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. But after a year with them, Rondo moved back to the Lakers for the 2021-22 season.

