Top 5 active NBA players to play for LA Lakers and LA Clippers

De Andre Jordan and Rajon Rondo have become the latest players to play for both LA Clippers and LA Lakers. The pair, who has played previously with the Clippers, have signed with the Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. They are not the only active players to turn up for both the LA teams, though.

Playing for NBA franchises in the same city isn't uncommon. In most cases, it is favorable for a player to return to a city where he has lived before, or continue staying in the same city after changing teams.

However, there is a growing rivalry between the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. Both franchises came alive in the 2019 offseason, when Anthony Davis arrived at the Lakers, and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George landed at the Clippers.

On that note, here's a look at five active players who have played for both the LA teams, the Clippers and the Lakers. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac (#40) of the LA Clippers

Ivica Zubac started his NBA career with the LA Lakers after getting selected with the 32nd pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Since his NBA debut, Zubac has played five seasons in the competition, split equally between the Lakers and the Clippers. He played 114 games for the LA Lakers, doing so from the 2016-17 season till he was traded to the Clippers midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

Clipperholics @ClipperholicsFS



(via



clipperholics.com/2021/09/03/la-… The 2021-2022 season is a huge opportunity for Ivica Zubac to progress(via @EvanDesaiFS The 2021-2022 season is a huge opportunity for Ivica Zubac to progress



(via @EvanDesaiFS)



clipperholics.com/2021/09/03/la-…

He has appeared in 170 games for the LA Clippers, and has been a decent rotation player for them. Zubac has averaged over 20 minutes per game, and has started 128 times for the Clippers. He averaged six points and four rebounds per game for the LA Lakers, while he has produced 8.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the LA Clippers.

#4 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell has been a great player off the bench for the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell has played for three NBA teams since starting his career in the 2015-16 season. He is set to play for a fourth one in the 2021-22 campaign.

After starting his career with the Houston Rockets, Harrell was part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston. With the LA Clippers, Harrell shone for three seasons, averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game off the bench. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2019-20 campaign.

He then signed with the LA Lakers in 2020, where he has averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 69 regular-season games. Once again, Harrell was included in a big trade for a superstar point guard. That saw Harrell going to the Washington Wizards and Russell Westbrook moving to the LA Lakers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav