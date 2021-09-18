Top 5 NBA players to play for both LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are the likely favorites in their respected conferences this season, and they are not without some history between them. While there is only one current player rostered by either team who has played for the other, there are a handful of others throughout the league to have worn both jerseys.

Some are former All-Stars, a Defensive Player of the Year, and some are career role players. A few of them were even traded directly from the LA Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets or vice versa. Here is my list of the top five players to have suited up for both these franchises.

NBA players to represent both LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

Honorable mention must be made to Jared Dudley, who retired as a player to kickstart his coaching career this season, thereby barely missing the list.

#5 Ed Davis

Ed Davis securing a rebound for the Brooklyn Nets

While Ed Davis isn't a flashy name, he has been able to carve out a lengthy career in the NBA as a backup big man. With 11 years of experience in the association, Davis was last rostered by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has worn both a LA Lakers and a Brooklyn Nets jersey in between.

His stint with the Lakers came back in the 2014-15 season when he started 24 games alongside Kobe Bryant, Jordan Clarkson, Wesley Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Carlos Boozer and others. Throughout that season, Davis averaged 8.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Rebounding and efficiency have always been a staple of Davis' game and that was no different when he found himself wearing black in Brooklyn for 81 games in 2018-19. He tallied 8.6 rebounds and 5.8 points on 61.6% shooting.

While Ed Davis doesn't possess eye-catching accolades, maintaining a rotation spot on an NBA roster for over a decade is certainly nothing to scoff at.

#4 Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin makes inbounds play for the LA Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Lin has played for eight different NBA teams throughout his career, including the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. While his Linsanity moments for the New York Knicks were most memorable, his impact in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles was apparent.

The 2014-15 Lakers only managed to secure 21 total wins on the season while rostering both Lin and the aforementioned Ed Davis. Jeremy Lin played in 74 total games that season while starting 30 of them and recorded averages of 11.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds. He shot 42.4% from the field and 36.9% from three. Lin managed 20 or more points for the LA Lakers on six occasions that year.

Lin's time suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets was short lived as well, when he played 36 games for them in 2016-17 and once the following season. Yet, in classic Jeremy Lin fashion, he had his moments, including a 32-point outing against the Orlando Magic.

While Jeremy Lin is not currently on an NBA roster, it wouldn't be shocking to see a team sign him. He recently played in the G-League bubble for the Santa Cruz Warriors and looked impressive when out there.

