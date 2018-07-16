Top 5 Centers in the NBA today

Los Angeles Lakers - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and George Mikan

Today we look at the future Bill Russells, Wilt Chamberlains, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's, Shaquille O'Neal's and Hakeem Olajuwon's of the League. The monstrous guys who bully opponents in the paint. The number 5's who can score at will. The players who block weak layups and knock a shot into the bleachers.

However, very few teams are relying on the position that has dominated the NBA through the decades. The role of Center has evolved over the years and it has become more than just blocking shots and dunking over smaller guys. Mobility, ball-handling and draining jumpers have become must-haves in a Centers Arsenal.

Here are top 5 Bigs who are taking care of business in the paint (and around the perimeter too). Here are some honourable Mentions before we get started:- DeMarcus Cousins (not included because he will miss a majority of the season next year with an Achilles injury), Andre Drummond, Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela

#5 Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns

2017-18 Regular Season Per-Game Stats: 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.4 blocks, 54.5% shooting

KAT made his first All-Star appearance last season and it's time people start giving him the respect he deserves. He's averaging 20 and 10 and he is highly versatile. He has been taking better shots and shooting at a higher clip.

With that being said, the defensive end is where KAT needs to work this off-season. He often falls for pump fakes and gets into foul trouble. He is not the best defender in a classic miss-match situation.

But by adding new post moves to his bag of tricks and renewed winning mentality, Towns is slowly but surely emerging as a future superstar of the League.