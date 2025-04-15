Top 5 landing spots for Zion Williamson if Pelicans instruct Joe Dumars to ship 2x All-Star

The New Orleans Pelicans front office is ready for change, which involves moving Zion Williamson. The Pelicans hired Joe Dumars as president of basketball operations and one of the things that the ownership expects from him is to trade the 2019 number one overall pick.

Williamson's stint with New Orleans has not been successful as the two-time All-Star's injuries - in turn - have hit the team's challenge to add to their count of two playoff appearances since 2019.

Since joining the NBA, Zion Williamson has played in only 214 games. When he's healthy, he has shown flashes of what made him the first overall pick in his draft, but his health remains the biggest concern.

Some teams should be willing to take a flyer on him if the Pelicans shop him. However, New Orleans will likely have to give up some first-round picks to package with him. Here are some potential landing spots for the two-time All-Star should he be placed on the trading block this summer.

5 landing spots for Zion Williamson this summer if the Pelicans trade him

#1 Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Detroit Pistons are on the cusp of becoming consistent playoff contenders. They already have an All-Star in Cade Cunningham and have a young core to surround him with.

The Pistons must find a second star to add to their firepower. Zion Williamson, when healthy, could be a great addition next to Cunningham. Williamson can play off the ball and be the main star point guard's pass recipient.

Detroit will feel more comfortable letting some unprotected first-rounders go since it already has a lot of young talent — such as Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey — displaying tremendous upside. Then, there's Ausar Thompson, whose rookie season had many positives to build upon.

#2 Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Chicago Bulls once again find themselves outside of the playoffs looking in. However, they do have some positives to build on their backcourt. The Josh Giddey-Coby White duo could become the key to turning the franchise around.

They need a strong frontcourt to contend consistently in the postseason. Acquiring Zion Williamson is risky, but it could be rewarding if he stays healthy. He would reunite with point guard Lonzo Ball, whom he played alongside in New Orleans for two seasons before Ball's trade to Chicago in 2021.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a rebuild and are still searching for the franchise cornerstone upon which to base that rebuild. After trading away Damian Lillard, some players have looked the part but have yet to blossom into superstars fully.

Shaedon Sharpre, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson all have some potential to become that player. However, all they've shown so far is potential. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson has already had All-Star-caliber performances.

By parting ways with Jerami Grant, the Blazers can acquire Williamson without trading away any of their young pieces. This favors Grant since he's 31 and has no business sticking with a rebuilding team.

Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum - along with Jerami Grant - have the potential to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the postseason.

#4 Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (Photo credits: IMAGN)

The Atlanta Hawks are a franchise that needs to find an All-Star caliber talent to pair with Trae Young. They tried that with Dejounte Murray, but that experiment failed, leading to Murray's trade.

Perhaps the Hawks need an explosive frontcourt star who won't take the ball away from Young. Zion Williamson can be explosive without the ball in his hands and pairing him with an elite playmaker is just logical.

As with any other scenario, the success of this trade lies in Williamson remaining healthy.

#5 Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (Photo credits: IMAGN)

LaMelo Ball will benefit from having a second All-Star whom he can target with his pinpoint passing. Zion Williamson would be a fantastic partner for the creative point guard and could be the move that finally turns the Charlotte Hornets into a playoff team.

This one carries the most risk out of any trade scenario for Williamson as it would pair two injury-prone stars together. If it works out, Charlotte will become a highlight factory with a real shot at turning the franchise around.

If the two continue to suffer injuries, the franchise must focus on landing another potentially fate-altering pick.

