Top 5 NBA forwards who need to improve their 3-point shooting in the 2021-22 season

Forwards in the NBA over the last few seasons have been asked to use three-point shots to create more spacing on the court each year. As the number of three-point attempts has increased, so have the number of forwards and wing players taking them. Most star NBA forwards have already adapted their playing style, and many role players take on the 3-and-D name.

Some NBA star forwards have overcome their lack of three-point shooting and still impact their teams. However, if they could find a way to expand their range, they could bring a whole other level to their team's potential. Without further ado, let's look at the five forwards who need to improve their shooting from beyond the arc.

#5 Aaron Gordon, Power Forward, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon #50

Aaron Gordon is most notably known for his slam dunk contest losses, but he has become an underrated forward over the last few seasons. Gordon took a small step back after being traded to the Denver Nuggets, but he should improve with an entire season with the Nuggets on the way.

During his time with the Orlando Magic last season, Gordon wasn't a bad three-point shooter, making 37% on 4.5 attempts. However, once he got to Denver, his stats fell. In 25 appearances, he shot 26% from three on just 2.6 attempts.

This drop-in production could be blamed on a new team and situation, but he was on his way to career-highs in that first half of the season for the Magic. His career averages are 32% on 3.2 attempts, but those numbers could take a jump up if he plays as he did at the start of the last season.

The Nuggets are looking to push themselves into the NBA Final contenders conversation, with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray making his return sometime this season. Gordon will play a significant role in the Nuggets' success as part of a talented roster.

Perhaps Gordon's struggles with the Nuggets last season were just a blip, and he can get back to being a respectable three-point shooter and help the Nuggets push for the title.

#4 DeMar DeRozan, Small Forward, Chicago Bulls

Forward DeMar DeRozan taking a contested shot

DeMar DeRozan will be playing his first season for the Chicago Bulls this year after leaving the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade. For his career, he is just 28% from three-point land and only attempts 1.5 a game.

His best season from three was in the 2017-18 season, where he attempted 3.6 threes a game and made 1.1 of them. That season was both high in attempts and makes from beyond the arc.

DeRozan has never really been asked to become a dead-eye three-point shooter, mainly because his midrange game is so good. However, the Bulls might ask him to take a few more threes than he is used to.

The other main pieces on the roster, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White, all had more than five three-point attempts last season and shot over 35%. This means DeRozan won't need to start taking five threes a game, but to at least bring the number over one attempt a game, which it has been under the last three seasons.

