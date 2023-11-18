Top 5 NBA leaders in deflections currently ft Paul George

Two superstars have been among the NBA leaders in deflections as we get close to the end of the first month of the regular season. LA Clippers' Paul George and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the top in that category, which shows their willingness to make a difference for their respective teams on both ends.

Deflections are considered a key aspect of a successful defensive performance for a team, as they make it more difficult for opponents to score. With that in mind, we take a look at the five leaders in NBA deflections as we move toward the end of Week 4.

Top 5 NBA leaders in deflections ft. Paul George

#5, Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)

Dyson Daniels of the New Orleans Pelicans (right)

Dyson Daniels has been the backup point guard of the New Orleans Pelicans, but with CJ McCollum currently out with pneumothorax, he has seen more playing time.

He has averages of 8.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.6 apg and 1.5 spg, on 47.1 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. He is also among the NBA leaders in deflections, with a total of 38 in 12 games so far (3.5 per game).

#4, Robert Covington (Philadelphia 76ers)

Robert Covington of the Philadelphia 76ers (right)

As part of the James Harden trade, Robert Covington moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and became a starter as a small forward. He has averages of 4.8 ppg and 2.9 rpg in nine games with the Sixers, while he averaged 3.0 ppg and 2.4 rpg in three games with the Clippers.

Covington is also doing a great job defensively and is fourth on the NBA leaders in deflections list with a total of 38 (3.5 per game).

#3, Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic)

Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic (left)

Jalen Suggs has been part of the Orlando Magic's great start to the season with seven wins in the first 12 games which puts them in sixth place in the East.

Suggs has appeared in 11 games so far and is averaging 11.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 2.9 apg, while he helps a lot defensively with a total of 39 deflections (3.5 per game).

#2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Coming off a stellar performance in the FIBA World Cup in September, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the undisputed leader of the Thunder's young core. They have been quite impressive early on, with eight wins in their first 12 games, good for fourth in the West.

SGA is averaging 28.8 pgg, 6.5 rpg and 6.0 apg so far, while he is among the NBA leaders in deflections with 39 (3.5 per game), tied with Suggs and Paul George.

#1, Paul George (LA Clippers)

Paul George of the LA Clippers (right)

The megastar of the LA Clippers wants to challenge for the title this season. After the Harden trade, the Clippers have emerged as grand favorites for the championship.

George is attempting to move to an all-around role, playing well defensively, while averaging 24.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 3.5 apg, on 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. He is also top of the NBA leaders in deflections list with 39, averaging an impressive 3.9 per game (more than Suggs and George per game).