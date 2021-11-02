Top 5 NBA players aged 25 and under who can contest for the scoring title in the 2021-22 season

The NBA has produced exciting talents over the years, skilled in the most beautiful parts of the game, especially high-level scorers.

While Kareem Abdul Jabbar holds the record for most points scored by a player in NBA history, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and last season's scoring champion, Steph Curry, are some of the most notable offensive talents to have dominated the scoring charts in recent years.

However, as the likes of LBJ and co. approach the end of their fairytale careers, a new set of young talents have started to emerge, ready to take their places and create their own history.

Here, we take a look at the top 5 players aged 25 and under capable of challenging for the NBA scoring title this season.

#5 Trae Young

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

At 23, Trae Young is primed to reach the full length of his offensive potential and put in a consistent challenge for the scoring title in the 2021-22 season. The Atlanta Hawks talisman averaged 25.3 points per game last season and, buoyed by his first playoff appearance, should see an increase in productivity this season.

His efficiency from free throws and ability to generate fouls stood out last season and should continue to generate much-needed points for the Hawks player in this season’s race for the scoring title.

The point guard averaged a career record of 29.6 points in 2019-20, and if he can play at that same pace in the new season that sees a return to the normal NBA calendar with more breaks allowed, he should surely be at the top of the scoring chart come season’s end.

#4 Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz controls the ball ahead of Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on October 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Donovan Mitchell has proven his worth since being signed by the Utah Jazz for the 2017-18 season. Since his NBA debut, the shooting guard has been able to improve on his shooting metrics, posting upward numbers in his first four seasons in the league.

Mitchell scored 26.4 points per game last season, breaking his career-best record in the 2019-20 season. He posted better numbers for his shots from beyond the arc, sinking in 178 of his 461 three-pointers and recording a field goal accuracy of 43.8%. We are still to see Mitchell’s best season yet.

