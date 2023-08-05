Top 5 NBA players who might retire by 2025

Carmelo Anthony and Udonis Haslem were two of the top names who recently announced their retirements from the NBA. There would likely be more players leaving the league next season, with so many young stars taking over.

LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA next season, and he has always been open about his retirement plans. However, his hints about retirement a few months ago and Bronny James' recent health scare could change the trajectory of his final years in the league.

With all that said, let's take a look at some of the players who will likely be retired after the 2024-25 season.

5 NBA players who might be retired by 2025

P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker of the Philadelphia 76ers turned 38 years old back in May. Tucker has two more years left in his contract, with a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season. He remained a starter for the Sixers last season and would likely be again next season.

However, Tucker's no longer the defender he used to be. He's also been gun-shy over the past two seasons and he's not really expected to score. He would be 40 years by 2025 so he could be thinking about retirement after next season.

Al Horford

Al Horford will be entering his 17th year in the NBA next season. Horford also has two years left in his contract, which means he could retire after the 2024-25 season. He was a starter for the Boston Celtics last season but the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis might relegate him to a role player.

Horford turned 37 years old back in June, which means he'll likely be suited coming off the bench. He would be a great backup, especially with Porzingis, as well as Robert Williams III, being injury prone.

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry turned 37 years old in March, and he already knows his retirement plans. Lowry will sign a one-day contract with the Toronto Raptors before announcing his official retirement. He still has a year left in his contract and has been open to coming off the bench.

However, the uncertainty of the upcoming season could wear him down this offseason. Lowry is among the names rumored to be a part of the Damian Lillard package the Miami Heat is preparing to offer to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul will be the third-oldest player in the NBA next season next to LeBron James and P.J. Tucker. Paul remains a great player but his age and proneness to injury could relegate him as an off-the-bench player for the Golden State Warriors next season.

CP3 has two more years left in his contract but his $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed. If his time with the Warriors won't work out, he'll likely be a free agent next summer.

LeBron James

LeBron James already hinted at retirement a few months ago after the LA Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. James has also been open about his plans to retire after the 2024-25 NBA season, which will be Bronny James' rookie year in the league.

However, Bronny's recent health scare might change LeBron's future plans. He doesn't have anything to prove anymore and it could be time to dedicate his time with his family. He'll be the oldest player in the NBA next season, so he could be the best player who could retire by 2025.

