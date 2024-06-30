Top 5 NBA players who have not received qualifying offers 

As the NBA free agency finally commenced Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, there were a couple of players who didn't receive qualifying offers from their teams. Around this time, franchises are preparing to revitalize their roster for next season while some prioritize moving pieces to build toward the future. In the process, some players end up being dropped from the roll.

Players who showed some promise during certain stretches of the season are featured on this list. However, several teams are pressured to make extensive roster changes that can benefit management in the coming months. When it comes to the NBA, sometimes it's all a matter of being the right fit under the right opportunity.

It remains to be seen if certain organizations will sign any of these players in the offseason.

Top 5 NBA players who have not received any qualifying offers

#5 James Wiseman

Six-foot-11 center James Wiseman

James Wiseman was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors second overall in 2020 as an envisioned solution to the team's center issues. However, he struggled to reach his potential and was later moved to the Detroit Pistons in 2022. While he has shown some strides offensively, his defensive IQ remains a mark for further improvement.

#4 Dominick Barlow

Six-foot-nine center Dominick Barlow

Dominick Barlow is an intriguing backup big man in the NBA. However, he struggled to get consistent minutes with the San Antonio Spurs due to the team's center depth. During his time in San Antonio, he couldn't get a proper footing in terms of his role, despite being a decent contributor.

Similar to Wiseman, Barlow could be a serviceable backup center for a team looking to acquire one that is not on the pricey side. He's young and has some decent footwork under the rim that could be developed further.

#3 Kessler Edwards

Six-foot-seven forward Kessler Edwards

Another NBA player who didn't see the floor that much was Kessler Edwards. He was originally the 44th pick in Brooklyn and later played two seasons in Sacramento. Despite posting an efficient 38.5% from deep last season, it wasn't enough for the team's management as it continued to clear cap spaces.

#2 Precious Achiuwa

Six-foot-eight forward Precious Achiuwa

Precious Achiuwa made some noise as a contributor coming off the bench for the Toronto Raptors in the three seasons he played there. He was then traded to the New York Knicks to add more bench depth. However, it was evident that New York had other priorities with the acquisition of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby's new contract.

#1 Saddiq Bey

Six-foot-seven forward Saddiq Bey

After knocking down his jumpers from 3-point range at an efficient clip in past seasons, Saddiq Bey had a down year last season with the Atlanta Hawks. He struggled to find any rhythm and consistency as he only posted 31.6% shooting.

Coupled with being a defensive liability on the court, the NBA forward is now an unrestricted free agent who can provide an offensive boost to a team in need of one.