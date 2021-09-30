Top 5 NBA players with the most three-pointers in a game

The NBA has become a haven for shooters. Where big men ruled until only a few decades ago, shooters have taken over the current league. The modern era of basketball relies heavily on scoring from downtown. Players like Stephen Curry and James Harden, who are capable of bombarding their opposition with tough three-pointers, have become the face of the league.

Top five NBA players with the most three-pointers in a game

Teams can now only be completed with three-point shooters on the roster. If a team lacks depth from downtown, their offense is often proven to be ineffective. To honor the era of three-point shooters, we rank the five best NBA players with the most three-pointers in a game.

#5 Donyell Marshall (12 three-pointers)

Donyell Marshall was drafted in 1994. A fourth overall draft pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Marshall spent six seasons playing for the Golden State Warriors. He was a decent scorer and rebounder in his time in the league and became the second player in the history of the league to score 12 three-pointers in a game on March 13, 2005 while playing for the Toronto Raptors.

In the game, Donyell, nicknamed DMarsh, started on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 128-110 with the help of Donyell's 38 points. He converted 12 of his 19 attempts from downtown and also snatched 10 rebounds to ensure his team's victory.

#4 Kobe Bryant (12 three-pointers)

On January 26, 2020, the world lost a precious legend. Kobe Bryant's death shocked the world. The unexpected tragedy brought an abrupt end to the ongoing legacy of one of the NBA's greatest players. An oscar winner, 18-time All-Star, five-time championship winner and two-time finals MVP, Black Mamba was a beacon of hope for the youth of not just the United States of America, but the world.

His long list of achievements includes winning the title of the first-player in the league's history to score 12 threes in a game. Bryant achieved this feat on January 7, 2003 in a game against the Seattle SuperSonics. While scoring 45 points, he launched 18 shots from downtown and registered a 66.7% efficiency rate by converting twelve of them.

